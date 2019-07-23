Prince Harry dances with Dr. Jane Goodall at Windsor Castle

Too cute!

Prince Harry met with Dr. Jane Goodall at Windsor Castle on Tuesday as part of the world-renowned British primatologist's Roots & Shoots Global Leadership gathering -- an event which brings together young conservationists -- and what unfolded couldn't have been sweeter.

During the meeting, cameras caught a few fun moments between the two sharing an impromptu dance and recreating a "chimpanzee greeting," which was then shared on the Sussex Royal's official Instagram account for fans to see.

"A couple of captured moments between The Duke of Sussex and Dr. Jane Goodall at today’s event," the caption reads. "The pair share an impromptu dance and ‘Chimpanzee Greeting’ which Jane taught The Duke when they first met.

"Today’s event was full of education, inspiration and fun. Because working hard and playing hard are not mutually exclusive... 🐒."

Dr. Goodall started Roots & Shoots -- her youth service program that aims to inspire individuals to protect the environment and its people -- in 1991 and has been actively involved since.

“She is a woman of kindness, warmth, immense knowledge and a softness that’s needed by mankind just as much as it is chimpkind,” Harry raved about Goodall (via People magazine). “I’ve been admiring her work since I was a kid, and it was so wonderful to find that she was even more amazing in person.”