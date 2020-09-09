Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's speaking engagement requirements revealed: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are diving into their new life in the United States.

In June, it was reported that the royal duo had signed with the famed Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements before their recent announcement of their Netflix production deal.

Now, details are emerging regarding their work with HWA, which also represents high-profile speakers like the Obamas and Clintons.

The Telegraph reports that among Meghan and Harry's requirements on the "VIrtual Event Request Form" are specifications, including the estimated number of attendees and "who they are."

Additionally, Markle, 39, and Harry, 35, must receive details of any sponsors of the events, as well as what the organization will receive in return for their sponsorships.

All information must be provided before an invitation is even offered to the royals, the outlet reports.

The two will select who introduces them and who moderates any discussions as well, according to the Telegraph.

"The choice of introducer and moderator will be at the final discretion of the speaker," the report explains.

The form also asks what kind of "connection format" will be used, and what the the "contingency plan" should they face "connectivity issues."

"What will the audience see on screen? Will you incorporate any branding? What will the Speaker see on-screen immediately prior to and during their presentation?” asks the form.

Additional speakers at any events are asked to be specified, and if any live or pre-recorded program elements will run concurrently with Markle and Harry's presentation. Past speakers must also be named.

Other disclosures include:

Is the event accessible to the public or is access restricted?

How will access to your event be determined and monitored? For example, will there be registration and unique login?

Will there be a cost associated with participation either through ticket sales or registration fees?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also reportedly require details on whether and in what manner the event will be publicly advertised, and whether they are asked to wear "business or casual" attire.

Representatives for the couple and their talent agency did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The two announced earlier this month that they'd signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix to create a content for the streamer, including documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.