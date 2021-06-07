Meghan Markle, Prince Harry taking parental leave, asking for donations after Lilibet Diana's birth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed they will be taking parental leave from their foundation Archewell after their daughter's birth.

"While the Duke and Duchess are on parental leave, Archewell will continue to do important work and publish stories on the site," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on their website.

Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, Cali. She weighed in 7 lbs 11 oz.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," the couple said.

Harry, 36, and the "Suits" alum, 39, also instructed anyone wanting to send the family gifts to please "support or learn more about these organizations working for women and girls: Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED or Myna Mahila Foundation."

The pair started Archewell in January 2020 after they stepped down as senior members of the British royal family.

The company also includes their film and TV production company Archewell Productions, and their podcast company, Archewell Audio.

In May in honor of Mother's Day, Harry and Markle asked for donations of baby supplies such as diapers and cleaning supplies.

"As a mom, and an expectant mom, I deeply appreciate the significance of community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources, and trusted guidance in a nurturing setting," the duchess said in a statement at the time. "These ingredients are essential to not just our physical health, but our mental well-being, and I commend you for leading a compassionate community that lives these values."

Baby Lili joins big brother Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned two on May 6.