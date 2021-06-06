Meghan, Harry welcome baby girl named in honor of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child on Friday, a baby girl named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said Sunday.

The baby was born weighing in at 7 lbs., 11 oz. and both mother and child are healthy and settling in at home, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Sussexes thanked their supporters for their kindness as they announced the newest addition to their family.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe", the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a written statement. "Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Her first name, Lilibet, is a nod to Her Majesty The Queen's nickname. Her middle name is in honor of her grandmother and Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

Lilibet is the couple’s second child. Their first, Archie, is now two years old.

The baby is the eighth in line to the British throne.

No photos of the newborn or the Sussexes accompanied the announcement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.