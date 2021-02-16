Meghan Markle, Prince Harry didn't consult with palace courtiers before agreeing to Oprah interview: source

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are eager to share their side of the story with Oprah Winfrey.

After several high-profile names and TV networks battled it out for the first sit-down interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it was the media mogul who received the honor. On Monday, CBS announced the couple will be interviewed by Winfrey, 67. The special, titled "Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special," will air on Sunday, March 7.

And according to Katie Nicholl, royal correspondent for Vanity Fair, the couple has more freedom to detail their triumphs and struggles on camera.

"It is not known whether Harry and Meghan have discussed the TV interview with the Queen, but they did not consult courtiers at Buckingham Palace before agreeing to the interview," Nicholl claimed on Tuesday. "A Palace source said that the couple is no longer obliged to inform the Royal Household of their plans now that they are non-working members of the Royal Family."

While Markle is expected to discuss what it was like to marry into the royal family, as well as touch on the circumstances that drove her and Harry to step down as senior members last year, it is unlikely the duchess will reveal the full details out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

The last televised interview Markle, 39, and Harry, 36, gave was for ITV’s Tom Bradby during their tour of South Africa in late 2019. It was during that interview where Harry revealed that he and his brother, Prince William, were on different paths and Markle admitted she was struggling in her new role as a royal.

"Meg’s on a high and so is Harry," a friend revealed to the outlet. "They are very excited about everything and [are] looking forward to sitting down and sharing some of that happiness with Oprah. It’s a chance for them to give people a glimpse into their new lives and what they are hoping to achieve in the future."

Former Palace spokesman Dickie Arbiter told the outlet that Markle and Harry will also be careful about any details they share concerning their son Archie, as well as the duchess’ strained relationship with her father Thomas Markle.

Last week, the former "Suits" star won a High Court case against Associated Newspapers over a breach of her privacy and copyright over publishing a private letter she wrote to the former Hollywood lighting director, 76.

"The Sussexes have an army of professional well-paid advisors so they will go into the interview well-rehearsed and prepared, but they will have to be careful particularly when speaking about their son and Meghan’s father," Arbiter explained to the outlet.

"Associated Newspapers will, I imagine, be watching the interview very carefully," he shared. "They want their day in court so I can’t believe Meghan will talk in-depth about the court case and she should be careful when talking about the media because from what I have seen, she hasn’t been harassed by the British media."

"Meghan is very smart, and I suspect this is more about getting their message out than what’s next for them and what they are going to do in LA," he continued. "Harry and Meghan aren’t going to make any waves, it’s not worth them upsetting the apple cart."

The special promises to be "an intimate conversation" with the couple.

"Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," a press release announced.

"Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

The primetime special comes just a day after the royal couple announced they are expecting their second child.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told Fox News on Sunday. The pair welcomed their firstborn in May 2019.

As for Winfrey, the Emmy-winner attended their royal wedding back in May 2018. Harry is currently working on a docu-series with the legendary daytime host and businesswoman for Apple TV+.

Winfrey also lives in the same neighborhood as Markle and Harry in Southern California, the area they moved to in summer 2020.

Since moving to the United States, the duke and duchess have struck up major production deals with Netflix and Spotify for exclusive content.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.