Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal son Archie has reached major milestones

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have gotten to see their son Archie reach milestones they otherwise thought they wouldn’t be able to.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed the one bright side to quarantine is their time with their little one.

On Sunday, they had a chat with activist Malala Yousafzai to celebrate the International Day of the Girl.

Their chat later got personal when Yousafzai, 23, asked about their quarantine routine and how 1-year-old Archie is doing.

MEGHAN MARKLE SAYS BEING ‘THE MOST TROLLED PERSON’ IS ‘ALMOST UNSURVIVABLE’

“We were both there for his first steps, his first run, his first fall, his first everything,” Prince Harry, 36, revealed.

Markle, 39, added: “It’s just fantastic because I think in so many ways, we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow and in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more externally and we’d miss a lot of those moments.

MEGHAN MARKLE LEARNED ‘THERE IS NO PLACE FOR SOMEONE WITH POLITICAL AMBITION’ IN THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY

“It’s been a lot of really good family time,” the former “Suits” star gushed.

Markle and Prince Harry have settled into life in Santa Barbara, Calif., since they announced they were stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family earlier this year.