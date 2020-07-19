Prince Harry, Prince William cannot settle rift until both are in the UK, former royal press secretary says

Prince Harry and Prince William still have some work to do when it comes to mending their relationship.

Since Harry, 35, announced that he and wife Meghan Markle would step away from their royal duties, rumors have swirled that the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and his brother William, 38, has been tense.

While other reports have indicated that the two are working on patching things up, former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter told Us Weekly that the two will remain at odds until they're both in the U.K.

“I hope they settle their rift because there shouldn’t be bad blood among brothers, particularly those two brothers who went through such trauma together [with the] death of their mother, [Princess Diana],” Arbiter said. “They’ve been through a lot, and they’ve carried each other, and they’ve supported each other. And to have a rift is not healthy in any family. So I hope they are getting back together again.”

While William and his wife Kate Middleton are currently in the U.K., Harry and Markle have relocated to Los Angeles, Calif., after residing in Canada for a time. The coronavirus outbreak has also caused safety concerns while traveling for many around the globe.

“Harry being in Los Angeles and William and [Middleton] being in the United Kingdom, [there’s] a great big ocean, a lot of land between, and it’s not going to be broached until such time they actually get together [and Harry comes] back to the U.K.,” said Arbiter. “That’s the million-dollar question. … So if they’re talking on the phone, well, that’s a step in the right direction, but it would be nice if they could actually meet up.”

Fox News recently reported that Harry and William are keeping in touch over zoom amid the pandemic, but have run into some cybersecurity problems, causing them to keep their conversations professional rather than personal.

“The biggest problem now is security and not just outside security but within the boundaries of calls, Zooms and Skypes,” U.K.-based royal correspondent Neil Sean said.

“You have to think that while Harry and Meghan were here in the U.K. there were security measures in place to make sure that private chats over Zoom and so forth remained that – private,” a palace insider told Sean. “Harry is [now] living in [a new house] and exposed to all kinds of mishaps security-wise.”

The source alleged the separation between the siblings has left Harry feeling down.

“This is making Harry very sad and feeling even more cut off from a life that he remembers back here in the U.K.,” Sean claimed.

“Both William and Kate have been advised of this and know it makes the situation really hard to check in with Harry,” Sean continued. “Not only that, [but] this security rule extends to the appearances of [William’s children] Prince George and Princess Charlotte, whom Harry was really close to before swanning off to the U.S. He misses the fun times he had with them previously even though he has [his son] baby Archie with him too.”

