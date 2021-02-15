Queen Elizabeth 'delighted’ over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry baby news

The British royal family will be growing again after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced on Sunday they're expecting their second child together.

After the couple announced the news on Valentine's Day, Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the family revealed they are "delighted."

"Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are ‘delighted’ and wish them well," Buckingham Palace told Fox News on Monday.

The comment specifically referred to the Queen, Prince Philip, and Prince Charles, Harry's grandparents and father, respectively.

A spokesperson for Markle and Harry told Fox News on Sunday: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

In May of 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Soon after, they announced that they were stepping back from their duties as senior royals. They currently live in California together.

Markle, 39, and Harry, 36, fittingly shared the news on Valentine’s Day with a black-and-white photo showing her laying under a tree with her head on Harry’s lap and a visible baby bump.

"Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story being, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!" photographer Misan Harriman wrote in a tweet accompanying the picture.

The news comes months after Markle revealed in an essay published in The New York Times that she had suffered a miscarriage in July. The Duchess of Sussex explained that she felt like something wasn’t right one morning as she was playing with her son.

Markle said she was sharing her story to help break the silence around an all-too-common tragedy.

The couple officially stepped down from their duties as senior royals last year in an effort to better focus on raising Archie, leaving them somewhat unburdened by the public eye as they await the arrival of their second child.

Although the couple no longer uses their "royal highness" titles, the prince remains in the British line of succession to the throne, where Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, currently sits. Harry is sixth in line to the throne, putting Archie at seventh and their second child would theoretically be eighth.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.