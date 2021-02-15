Expand / Collapse search
Oprah lands Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first sit-down interview since engagement

The couple just announced they are expecting their second child

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey on CBS, the network announced on Monday.

The special will be called "Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" and air on Sunday, March 7.

"Oprah Winfrey as she sits down with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for an intimate conversation for an exclusive primetime special," the press release states.

"Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," it continues. 

"Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

The special is produced by Harpo Productions. Executive producers are Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery, and the co-executive producer is Brian Piotrowicz.

