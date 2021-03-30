Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s leaked conversations worries royal family, author claims: 'It just won't work'

EXCLUSIVE: According to one author, there’s a reason why the British royal family hasn’t reached out to Meghan Markle after the duchess’ bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On March 16, Gayle King revealed on "CBS This Morning" that Markle’s husband Prince Harry spoke to his father Prince Charles and older brother Prince William since the tell-all aired.

"Well, I’m not trying to break news, but I actually did call them to see how they were feeling, and it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too," said the co-anchor and longtime pal of Winfrey’s. "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation."

"And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still," shared the 66-year-old, adding, "no one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time."

Royal author Anna Pasternak told Fox News it might be difficult for anyone in the royal family to contact Markle, 39, out of fear that those conversations would potentially be leaked to the press.

Pasternak has previously written about the other American divorcee who married a royal for a book titled "The Real Wallis Simpson." The British writer tracked down Simpson’s last remaining circle of intimate friends who wanted to set the record straight about her controversial life.

"They don’t trust her," Pasternak alleged. "They don’t trust that if they do get in touch with her, that’s not going to be reported through CBS. You can’t go on international television, have an audience of nearly 50 million people globally, basically trash the royal family, and then expect them to reach out in good faith. It just won’t work. It would be naïve to think that this interview would prompt the royal family to instantly think, ‘Our institution is all wrong. We’re completely out of date. We need you to help us modernize.’"

"Well, that was never going to happen," Pasternak continued. "The reason the British royal family – the House of Windsor – has survived is because they have been quite ruthless in their survival mode and they’ve stuck to the same traditions and protocols. Harry acknowledged that when he said ‘My brother and my father are trapped’ because he knows nothing is going to change."

King told the audience that despite their differences, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hoping that someday, the families can heal.

"I think it’s frustrating for them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant," King explained.

"And until you can acknowledge that, I think it’s going to be hard to move forward," said King. "But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry’s family."

Piers Morgan immediately took to Twitter where he responded to King’s comments.

"Hi @GayleKing - rather than acting as your Sussex friends’ PR mouthpiece to facilitate their ongoing public trashing of our Royal Family, how about doing your job as a journalist and ask them about all the lies they told in @Oprah’s interview?" the former "Good Morning Britain" host tweeted. "America should hear THE truth."

On March 7, CBS aired a two-hour interview that Harry, 36, and his wife did with Oprah Winfrey. During the televised sit-down, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his relationships with his father, 72, and older brother, 38, have ruptured.

Markle described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. The Duchess of Sussex also alleged that a member of the royal family had "concerns" about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

The family member was not Queen Elizabeth II, 94, or Prince Philip, 99, according to Harry, sparking a flurry of speculation about who it could be.

Harry also told the media mogul, 67, the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his late mother Princess Diana left behind.

"While researching for my book on Wallis Simpson, the one thing that fascinated me is that nothing’s changed when it comes to the royal family," said Pasternak. "As much as you may want to be this magnificent, modernizing figure, nobody’s going to go in and completely shake up the House of Windsor."

Pasternak noted that when the network first announced the special on Feb. 15, it revealed that nothing would be off-limits during the wide-ranging interview. However, she wished that Winfrey would have asked Markle more about her family.

"We certainly hear a lot about Harry’s family, but what is Meghan’s relationship with her father really like? Why is there so much division within her family? Why was there only one family member at her wedding? It was extraordinary. Meghan comes across as an emotionally intelligent, bright young woman. So what’s going on there?"

In clips that didn’t originally air, Winfrey did ask the duchess about her relationships with her estranged father Thomas Markle and half-sister Samantha Markle.

"There was such an obsession about anything in my world, including tracking down my parents, and I did everything I could to protect both of them," Markle explained.

According to the former American actress, British tabloids offered people large sums of money for her father’s address. And once he was located, they immediately "descended" on his small town where they urged him to speak out.

When Winfrey asked Markle about Samantha, who recently released a "tell-all" book about her famous sibling, the duchess replied, "This is a very different situation than my dad, right? When you talk about betrayal, betrayal comes from someone that you have a relationship with. I don’t feel comfortable talking about people that I really don’t know."

After Harry and Markle married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, the royal family seemed to welcome the Duchess of Sussex, a glamorous former TV star. The pair were seen as providing a fresh young face for the monarchy of an increasingly multicultural nation.

It didn’t take long for the fairy tale to unravel.

The couple stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, saying they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions on their privacy by the British media.

During the interview, the duke and duchess shared they are expecting a girl due this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.