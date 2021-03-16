Gayle King says Meghan Markle has 'documents' to back up Oprah Winfrey interview claims

Meghan Markle has proof behind the claims she made during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, according to journalist and friend Gayle King.

"Meghan has documents to back up everything that she said on Oprah's interview. Everything," King confirmed Tuesday morning on "CBS This Morning."

During the interview, the Duchess of Sussex said that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born."

Markle also said she was denied help when she told "the institution" she was having suicidal thoughts.

GAYLE KING BELIEVES MEGHAN MARKLE HAS ‘PLENTY OF RECEIPTS’ TO BACK UP RACISM ALLEGATIONS

In addition, they wouldn't correct false stories about her in the British tabloids including one that said she made Kate Middleton cry before her wedding when the opposite occurred.

King's comments echo what Markle's friend, actress Janina Gavankar, told the British show "This Morning" last week that Markle has "many emails and texts" that support her side of the story.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S CLOSE FRIEND SAYS SHE AND PRINCE HARRY ARE 'FEELING FREE' AFTER OPRAH WINFREY INTERVIEW

"I know that the family and staff were well aware of the extent of [Markle's issues], and though their recollections may vary, ours don't, because we lived through it with them," Gavankar said.

The CBS anchor also said that Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, and father, Prince Charles, have spoken since the interview.

"The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive," King said. "But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.

"And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still," she added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

King, who attended Markle's baby shower in New York City back in 2019, clarified that "no one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time."

She also defended Markle against bullying accusations during her time as a working royal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The bullying thing was raised in 2018 and now there's an ongoing investigation about bullying from Meghan Markle, when anyone who has worked with her will tell you exactly who she is," King said. "You know, she's really a very sweet, caring person."