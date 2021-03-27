Meghan Markle's half-sister says duchess, Prince Harry should get counseling: 'There are children involved'

Meghan Markle's half-sister has come to the determination that the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are in need of counseling.

Samantha Markle, who earlier this month presented evidence calling the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's claims to Oprah Winfrey into question, is once again accusing the two of spreading "lies" and living in "fantasyland."

Speaking to New Zealand journalist Heather Du Plessis-Allan on the "Newstalk ZB Radio Show," Samantha was asked whether she and her father, Thomas Markle, would one day ever be able to forgive the duchess as their years-long strain has been covered extensively in the media, first catapulted by drama surrounding the couple's 2018 royal wedding.

"Honestly, I don't think that's realistic, especially when you're dealing with a narcissist who is not capable of empathy, remorse or shame," Samantha said of her ability to repair her relationship with Meghan.

As for their father, Samantha said she'd like to see him have "some kind of closure" with Meghan before he dies.

"If she did apologize, it probably wouldn't be sincere, but it would be great if she could give him that," Samantha said. "Even if it wasn't sincere, just so that he gets some feeling of love, even if it's not real. At his age, I would just like him to feel a moment of happiness and reciprocation."

Samantha went on to "debunk" several of Meghan and Harry's claims in their two-hour CBS special featuring Winfrey as the interviewer. In response to Meghan's claim that she hasn't seen Samantha in "19 years," Samantha reminded listeners of a photo from her 2008 graduation which shows the half sisters together. She also claimed Meghan's revelation that she and Harry got married three days before their televised royal wedding ceremony was also a lie.

At this point, Samantha shared concerns for her estranged sister and her husband, noting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may benefit from therapy.

"I would suggest for the benefit of all them, especially the children, that they get counseling. Harry is in no position to work for a company that deals with misinformation or mental health issues until he himself is made whole, and until they get a grip on what the truth is," she said.

Samantha was referring to the news that Harry has taken up a job as an executive at a Silicon Valley startup. The Duke of Sussex will become chief impact officer of BetterUp Inc., the fast-growing coaching and mental health firm, the company plans to announce Tuesday.

"So to talk about Harry working, representing a company that deals with disinformation, he's been a party to it. His wife was paying PR, as Oprah even said, everybody knows, to not just make them look good but make them look good by offsetting their deceit and making others look bad and speak out about them," Samantha claimed.

Representatives for Harry and Meghan did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Samantha went on to assume Meghan and Harry's marriage will not last long. Meghan, 39, is currently pregnant with the couple's second child, a girl.

"Look at statistics and probability. A house divided cannot stand. The British royal family has been torn apart. So much damage has been done, so much deceit, so much heartbreak, and I won't say that it's not deliberate," Samantha continued. "From the outside, it seems deliberate. How can any man be happy in himself knowing that his family has been destroyed and that he sits across a woman who 99.9% of the time is probably not telling the truth?"

Samantha stressed that the family rift is "not a joke."

"There are children involved. It's very serious. The way it's going, if this is status quo without any counseling intervention, I give it six months," she said.

On March 7, CBS aired Winfrey's two-hour interview with Harry and Meghan. During the televised sit-down, the Duke of Sussex, 36, revealed that his relationships with his father Prince Charles, 72, and older brother William, 38, have ruptured.

Meghan described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. The Duchess of Sussex also alleged that a member of the royal family had "concerns" about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

The family member was not Queen Elizabeth II, 94, or Prince Philip, 99, according to Harry, sparking a flurry of speculation about who it could be.

Harry also told the media mogul the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money Diana left behind.

After the interview aired, Charles was questioned by a reporter about the interview during a visit to a vaccine clinic in London but remained silent. When William was approached during a visit to an East London School, he declared, "We’re very much not a racist family."

The couple stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California.