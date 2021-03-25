Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's tell-all interview 'did bother' Prince Albert II of Monaco

Another royal is weighing in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Albert II of Monaco recently spoke with BBC World News and opened up about his thoughts on the discussion, which included bombshell allegations of racism and the ignoring of mental health needs against the royal family and Institution at large.

"It’s very difficult to be in someone’s place," the royal admitted, per Us Weekly. "I can understand the pressures that they were under, but I think that this type of public display of dissatisfaction, to say the least, these types of conversations should be held within the intimate quarters of the family."

Albert, 63, said that family drama like theirs "doesn’t really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that."

The prince said the Sussexes' claims in the interview "did bother me a little bit," but he explained he "can understand where they are coming from."

However, Albert said a tell-all interview on television was not "the appropriate forum" for Markle, 39, and Harry, 36, to air their grievances.

The "Suits" alum and her husband have found themselves in headlines almost non-stop since the beginning of their relationship, but especially since stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, which they said was in part due to intense pressure from the media.

"I wish him the best," Albert added. "It’s a difficult world there, and I hope that he can have the judgment and wisdom to make the right choices."

While Albert's reaction to the interview was rather tame, it seems Harry's own family is feeling differently.

A source recently told the outlet that Harry's brother, Prince William, was "fuming" over the allegations made by the Sussexes. Another source said Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, has had to sit in on "constant crisis meetings" since the interview.