Meghan Markle accused of making Prince Harry 'grumpy,' 'high maintenance'

Meghan Markle has been accused of changing Prince Harry's personality for the worse since their royal wedding in May 2018, according to royal insiders.

MEGHAN MARKLE INSPIRES PRINCE HARRY TO OPT OUT OF DECADES-LONG ROYAL TRADITION

Duncan Larcombe, a veteran royal reporter, lamented that Harry and Markle have shunned the press since getting married — and he hinted that Markle isn't beloved by the Duke of Sussex's close friends and palace staff.

"They basically blanked the media on this tour, which is very short-sighted," Larcombe complained to The New York Post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"All of Harry's staff have always thought he was fantastic, but the two of them [together] are high maintenance" Larcombe added, noting that Harry has allegedly been "quite grumpy and aloof from his own inner circle of staff. Harry was always very pally with [them], so this is very unlike him ... What people love about Harry is that he wears his heart on his sleeve. He's down to earth, a normal guy trapped in the royal world, and he doesn't take himself very seriously. But now he is."

Larcombe claimed that Markle's demands are unlike those of other royals, perhaps due to her Hollywood pedigree.

"As an actress, Meghan expects perfection," he said. "But when you’re in the royal family, you have to learn that it’s not about you, it's about what you represent."

PRINCE HARRY'S MOVE SPARKS RUMORS OF RIFT BETWEEN MEGHAN MARKLE AND KATE MIDDLETON

Another palace insider accused Markle of being a social climber.

"In the early days, Harry's closest friends tried to help Meghan out when she was the new girl on the block," the insider said, "but she didn't really need them after she got the ring on her finger."

A friend of Markle's told the outlet that the 37-year-old former "Suits" star "is a great girl — the kind you can go and have a drink with. She's always there for her friends and is extremely loyal ... [but] she's ballsy. She's unashamedly ambitious — she has a great work ethic — and I can only imagine how that's gone down inside the palace."

MEGHAN MARKLE'S BODYGUARD QUITS AFTER JUST SIX MONTHS WORKING FOR DUCHESS OF SUSSEX

Reps for Kensington Palace did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.