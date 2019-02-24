Hillary Clinton tweets approval of 'immigrants and women' line at the 2019 Oscars

As the 2019 Oscars celebrated the year’s best in film, former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton weighed in on Twitter to give a shout out to a celebrity chef Jose Andres.

Clinton took to Twitter during the show to give praise to Andres, who accompanied actor Diego Luna to introduce the Academy Award nominee for best picture, the Spanish-language film “Roma.”

“Immigrants and women move humanity forward.” Well said, @chefjoseandres. #Oscars,” Clinton wrote.

The line was a small excerpt from Andres’ longer speech, which included a nod to women and immigrant in order to highlight the diversity and impact of “Roma.”

“People of the world. Each person's life is a recipe all on its own, with different measures of joy and sadness, struggle and success, love and loss. The results are unique every time, even though all of the ingredients are universal,” he said.

Andres continued: “This beautiful, intimate film, one that gives a voice to the voiceless, reminds us of the understanding and compassion that we all owe to the invisible people in our lives. Immigrants and women who move humanity forward!”

Andres’ remarks garnered thunderous applause from the crowd of celebrities in attendance at the big show. The film took home several awards during the 91st Academy Awards along with several other diverse films and stars.