Meghan Markle was seen ‘out and about’ despite saying she couldn’t go out, Princess Diana’s biographer alleges

Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton has suggested Meghan Markle led somewhat of a "normal life" as a working royal in Kensington Palace.

In a televised tell-all, the Duchess of Sussex claimed to Oprah Winfrey that her passport, driver’s license and keys were taken away when she became a member of the British royal family. The 39-year-old also alleged she needed to ask permission just to do everyday things.

But Morton, who recently made an appearance on the "Royally Obsessed" podcast, questioned those statements.

The 68-year-old, who wrote "Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words" in 1992, was asked whether Markle’s experience was similar to that of the late Princess of Wales.

"It was and it wasn't," the author replied. "When I was watching the interview, I was ticking off ‘yes, sense of isolation,’ ‘yes, sense of desperation’… exactly what Diana was saying to me."

"But then again, well, friends of mine have seen Meghan walking from Whole Foods supermarket on Kensington High Street with bags of food back to Kensington Palace," Morton claimed.

"It didn’t seem too much like a prison," he alleged to the outlet. "Other friends have seen her out and about with friends at restaurants, so she seems, to me, to have led a normal life."

Morton also pointed out that back in February 2019, the former American actress flew out to New York City on a private jet to celebrate her baby shower ahead of her son Archie’s birth. He alleged Markle made overseas trips "without wearing handcuffs."

"So there’s some inconsistency but also a similarity with Diana as well," he said. "It was a complex interview and it has left many unresolved questions."

During the bombshell interview, Markle told the media mogul that she had left the house twice in four months.

"I am everywhere but I am nowhere," Markle shared. "I continued to say to people, ‘I know there is an obsession with how things look but has anyone talked about how it feels? Because right now I could not feel lonelier.’"

Morton’s claims came just a day after the archbishop of Canterbury confirmed that he legally married the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2018, not three days earlier during a private ceremony.

During the interview with Winfrey, 67, Markle said that "three days before our wedding we got married."

"We called the archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us," she said. "So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the archbishop of Canterbury."

Justin Welby said the couple was legally married at the castle on May 19, 2018, but would not disclose what occurred at private meetings before that.

"I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false," said Welby, who is head of the church of England.

Welby told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that "I won’t say what happened at any other meetings." He said he’d had "a number of private and pastoral meetings with the duke and duchess before the wedding."

In the interview with Winfrey, Markle claimed that she had experienced racism and callous treatment from the royal household and the press during her time as a working member of the royal family.

In early 2020, the couple announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.