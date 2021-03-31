Prince Harry ‘feels liberated’ starting a new life in California, pal claims: He ‘does not have any regrets’

Prince Harry isn’t looking back.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Us Weekly on Wednesday that the pair are enjoying their new life in California.

"Harry does not have any regrets," the insider claimed to the outlet. "[He] feels liberated and excited about starting this new chapter."

The friend also claimed that the 36-year-old believes relocating to the U.S. "is the best decision he’s ever made."

After the couple officially stepped down from their senior royal roles in March 2020, the family briefly settled in Los Angeles with their son Archie before relocating to their home in Montecito, a quiet neighborhood in Santa Barbara.

The insider alleged that while the couple has been eager to embark on their new life, Harry does hope his relationship with the British royal family will heal someday.

"Harry finds the situation with his family regrettable," the source alleged. "But he says [they have] no regrets about moving… and that things are just getting started for them."

On March 7, CBS aired a two-hour interview that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle did with Oprah Winfrey. During the televised sit-down, the Duke of Sussex, 36, revealed that his relationships with his father Prince Charles, 72, and older brother Prince William, 38, have ruptured.

Markle, 39, described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. The Duchess of Sussex also alleged that a member of the royal family had "concerns" about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

The family member was not Queen Elizabeth II, 94, or Prince Philip, 99, according to Harry, sparking a flurry of speculation about who it could be.

Harry also told the media mogul, 67, the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his late mother Princess Diana left behind.

During the interview, which has been watched by nearly 50 million people globally, Harry voiced his displeasure with the restrictions placed on members of the royal family – which he acknowledges played a factor in his decision to step back from his duties as a senior-ranking member.

"My father and my brother, they are all trapped," he said. "They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that."

After facing public pressure following the interview, Buckingham Palace released a statement.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement read. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

After Harry and Markle married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, the royal family seemed to welcome the Duchess of Sussex, a glamorous former TV star. The pair were seen as providing a fresh young face for the monarchy of an increasingly multicultural nation.

It didn’t take long for the fairy tale to unravel.

The couple stepped away from royal duties last year and eventually settled in California, saying they wanted to escape racist coverage and unwanted intrusions on their privacy by the British media.

During the interview, the duke and duchess shared they are expecting a girl due this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.