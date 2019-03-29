Kate Middleton reportedly wants Prince George, Princess Charlotte to take part in this organization

Prince George and Princess Charlotte as Beaver Scouts? That’s apparently the hope of royal mom Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Scouts at their headquarters just outside of London on Thursday. The royal mom of three, 37, was a Brownie as a child and also served as a Scouts volunteer in Wales near the beginning of her and Prince William's marriage, according to People.

While with the Scouts, Middleton reportedly said she would like to sign up her firstborn son, 5-year-old Prince George, and daughter, Princess Charlotte, 3, to be a part of the organization.

“She said she would like them to go into the scouting community because she loves what it stands for — that it’s a very open and inclusive way into life. She said it would be a great thing for them to get involved in,” Lauren Noble, 14, a Scout who escorted the royal during her outing, said, according to People.

“She said it was very impressive that they’d done so much at such a young age and how many skills they could learn,” Noble added, referring to when Middleton looked at the badges many of the children proudly wore on their scouting attire.

Another Scout, 17-year-old Tahseen Patel, echoed Noble.

“She said she’d like to get her children involved and how you learn so many skills for life in the scouts,” he said, according to the publication. He also reportedly spoke to the royal regarding the importance of “religion and scouting to blend together” and noted Middleton is “really humble.”

“I was nervous — we all were — but she was a normal, humble human being. She made us feel comfortable,” he added.

Another Scout, Kameron Liddar, 16, also said Middleton “wasn’t afraid to get a little bit grubby." The Duchess of Cambridge participated in many of the activities with the Scouts, such as adventuring with them in an outdoor area and also taking part in a hand-painting art project.