Oprah Winfrey says Meghan Markle is ‘being portrayed unfairly,’ has a ‘wonderful, loving heart’

Oprah Winfrey is coming to the defense of Meghan Markle.

The television tycoon stopped by "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday to discuss a new mental health partnership initiative with Prince Harry – slated to launch next year on Apple's new streaming service – and quickly leaped to the defense of her royal mother-to-be pal who remains under constant scrutiny.

“I think she’s being portrayed unfairly, and I feel that if people really knew her they would know that she is not only everything we perceive of her in being graceful and dynamic in holding that position, but she just has a wonderful, warm, giving, loving heart,” Winfrey, 65, said of the Duchess of Sussex, 37. “I think it’s very unfair.”

Winfrey’s longtime pal, Gayle King – who attended Markle’s intimate and star-studded baby shower in New York City – also chimed in, telling the television host, “She’s very kind, she doesn’t seem to buy into [her bad press] though.”

MEGHAN MARKLE CAN NEVER 'HAVE IT ALL,' MUST DROP 'A-LIST HOLLYWOOD' LIFESTYLE, ROYAL EXPERT WARNS

“I think that’s remarkable that despite everything that’s going on she does not read anything,” said Winfrey, who attended Markle's wedding to Prince Harry and has even spent personal time with the Duchess mother, Doria Ragland.

“She’s great at yoga, so I said, ‘Bring your yoga mat and your sneaks in case we just want to do yoga on the lawn,’” the media mogul told Entertainment Tonight last year. “So one of the bags was a yoga mat and the other was lunch.”

MEGHAN MARKLE'S BIRTH PLANS: WHERE WILL THE ROYAL BABY BE DELIVERED?

In addition to Winfrey’s praises, Markle also received positive vibes from her on-screen father, “Suits” co-star Wendell Pierce, who is slated to appear in the upcoming production of “Death of a Salesman” on May 1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s great to be living & working in London while the excitement builds around the Duchess of Sussex soon giving birth to her first child,” wrote Pierce. “Meghan I’m very happy for you. Blessings.”

Markle, who played the role of Rachel Zane in the USA Network legal drama for seven seasons, is due to welcome her first child with husband Prince Harry this spring.