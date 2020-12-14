Meghan Markle is now a start-up investor

Meghan Markle is extending her influence by becoming an investor, Fox News can confirm.

The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex has personally invested in female-founded business Clevr Blends. It's run by co-founder and CEO Hannah Mendoza and makes instant oat milk lattes.

“This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business," Markle said in a statement obtained by Fox News. "I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company."

Originally started as a pop-up coffee bar in Santa Barbara, Calif., Clevr's latte blends are now sold online, and the company donates a percentage of its revenue to organizations fighting for food justice in the U.S.

The Duchess’ personal investment will help scale Mendoza’s mission to create eco-friendly, plant-based products and support their shared passion for sustainable food efforts in the community.

“Entrepreneurs need funding, but they also need advisers who care deeply about what they are building. I’m grateful to have found both in the Duchess of Sussex,” Mendoza told Fox News. “Her passion for what we’re creating is palpable, and I couldn’t imagine a more aligned partnership. We’re excited for the road ahead.”

In a video on social media, Oprah Winfrey revealed that Markle sent her the coffee for Christmas.

"On the first day of Christmas my neighbor 'M' sent to me...a basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M👑) My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would’ve added it to my Favorite Things list. #HappyHolidays," the talk show queen wrote.

2020 has been a huge year for Markle and her husband, Prince Harry. In early 2020, the couple announced they would be stepping back as senior members of the British Royal Family.

They moved to California in April with their young son, Archie Harrison, where they plan to continue to work in the nonprofit space with their foundation Archewell.

The Duke and Duchess have also inked a production deal with Netflix to create content as they focus on attaining "financial independence."

The multiyear deal will include documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming