Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's political activism will continue beyond presidential election, rep says

Election day ending does not signal an end to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's political activism.

The two surprised many earlier this year by stepping back from their duties as senior members of the royal family, and by speaking out to advocate for voting as the 2020 presidential election drew near.

In September, the pair appeared during a virtual event celebration for TIME Magazine’s annual 100 list of most influential people in the world.

During their appearance, Markle, 39, encouraged viewers to cast ballots.

MEGHAN MARKLE IN FIRST MODERN BRITISH ROYAL VOTE IN US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

"Every four years, we're told the same thing, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard," she said. "Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do and you deserve to be heard."

Harry, 36, added similar remarks.

The Duchess also worked with renowned activist Gloria Steinem to cold call citizens and promote voting and became the first member of the modern royal family to vote in the U.S. presidential election.

Such activism is rare from UK royals as there is tradition of the family staying out of politics. Harry even said that he's been unable to vote in UK elections.

JUDGE GRANTS MEGHAN MARKLE'S REQUEST TO POSTPONE TRIAL FOR PRIVACY LAWSUIT

Now that the votes are being counted, however, Markle and Harry have no plans to stop using her voice.

"Part of being an active member of society is to take part in the democratic process," a spokesperson for the couple told Insider. "So encouraging people to get involved in politics is something that is important."

Reps for Markle did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The outlet reports that the royals must not be understood to have an influence over parliamentary decisions, but that the exact rules regarding their political neutrality are murky.

"We do expect royals to have a different role within the constitution," said the spokesperson. "But the Queen herself, for example, encouraged people to use their right to vote when there was a referendum in Scotland [in 2014] and when there was an election in Wales [in 2003]."

PRINCE PHILIP BELIEVED MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S ROYAL EXIT 'WOULD BE DAMAGING TO THE MONARCHY': BOOK

Though Harry and Markle's advocacy may be seen as "controversial," it's "not a brand-new thing," said the rep.

Before her days as a royal, Markle called President Trump "divisive" and "misogynistic" during a television appearance, leading many to believe that her comments were essentially endorsements for Joe Biden.

The spokesperson, however, insisted that her "recent comment is very much focused on encouraging people to vote."

Last month, a source close to the Duchess recently told Elle.com royal contributor Carolyn Durand that the criticism she’s facing in the U.K. has been "difficult."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“She thought she was saying something relatively uncontroversial, which is people should get involved and vote,” the source told the outlet. “Then, it gets spun into a whole other thing. There are people, especially in the tabloids, that will use whatever they can to go after this couple. There is no doubt there is an agenda.”

“The Duke and Duchess believe in civic action, civic duty, social responsibility, and an element of that is participating in the democratic process, so all they have said is that they encourage people to get involved,” the source continued. “What they’re trying to do with [their] foundation is link a lot of the issues they believe in and find the connective tissue in all of it and actually find potential solutions.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Markle now feels like she must be "constantly careful about what she says," the source added.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report