Meghan Markle talks 'unbearable grief' after revealing she suffered miscarriage

Meghan Markle revealed she suffered a miscarriage in an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is married to Harry, said she sensed that something was not right one July morning as she was caring for Archie, the couple's son.

"After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right," she wrote. "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

Markle said she laid in a hospital bed hours later, where she kissed Harry's knuckles that were "wet from both of our tears."

"Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal," she added, according to the paper.

Meghan goes on to describe how she tried to keep a “brave face” in the public eye.