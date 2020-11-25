Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Meghan Markle
Published

Meghan Markle talks 'unbearable grief' after revealing she suffered miscarriage

'I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,' she wrote

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Meghan Markle revealed she suffered a miscarriage in an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is married to Harry, said she sensed that something was not right one July morning as she was caring for Archie, the couple's son.

"After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right," she wrote. "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

PRINCESS EUGENIE MOVES INTO MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S FROGMORE COTTAGE: SOURCE

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England. ((Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images))

Markle said she laid in a hospital bed hours later, where she kissed Harry's knuckles that were "wet from both of our tears."

"Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal," she added, according to the paper

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meghan goes on to describe how she tried to keep a “brave face” in the public eye.

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.

On Our Radar