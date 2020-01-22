Meghan Markle's estranged father thinks she, Prince Harry 'owe' him after 'trashy things' said about him

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, believes that the Duchess of Sussex and the royal family owe him.

The 75-year-old, who has reportedly not spoken to Markle since before her wedding to Prince Harry, justified his involvement with a 90-minute tell-all documentary, “Thomas Markle: My Story,” which airs in the U.K. on Jan. 22, by arguing that he’s owed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the “trashy things” they said about him.

“I don't care. At this point, they owe me. The Royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me,” he says in the documentary (via the Daily Mail). “What I've been through I should be rewarded for. My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years she'll take care of me. I'm in my senior years now, it's time to look after daddy.”

Thomas has previously said that he hasn’t spoken to his estranged royal daughter in years and noted that the last time he spoke with her husband was not very productive.

“Harry said to me: ‘if you had listened to me, this wouldn't have happened to you.’ I said to him, 'It's too bad I didn't die because then you guys could pretend you were sad' and then I hung up on them. I was done.”

He concluded: “I don't think at this point they're thrilled to see me or want to talk to me. The last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground.”

Thomas also addressed Meghan and Harry’s controversial decision to give up most of their senior royal duties, live financially independent of the monarchy, relinquish their “royal highness” titles and live part-time in Canada.

“When they got married, they took on an obligation, and the obligation is to be part of the royals and to represent the royals. And it would be foolish for them not to," said Thomas. "This is one of the greatest long-living institutions ever. They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, making it shabby… they shouldn't be doing this."

Thomas Markle believes that his daughter's and Prince Harry's decision to "step back" from their royal duties is a poor one "because she actually got every girl's dream."

"Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she's tossing that away," he said. "It looks like she's tossing that away for money."

"Apparently $3 million and a 26-room home isn't enough for them," he said of their Frogmore Cottage residence, noting that he feels "embarrassed" over the ordeal.

Harry and Meghan will pay back roughly $3 million for renovations done to the home as part of a deal cut between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II in order to facilitate their departure from taking public funds as members of the royal family.