Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister boasts she was ‘right all along’ about the Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister boasted she was “right all along” about the Duchess of Sussex in a series of emails to an Australian radio show.

Kyle Sandilands, co-host of “Kyle and Jackie O,” on Monday read a series of emails between Samantha Markle and KIIS FM producer Jamie “Mayo” Hassos. The thread of emails starts with Hassos asking the 55-year-old if she would be interested in being interviewed about Markle’s decision to step back from senior royal duties alongside her husband, Britain’s Prince Harry.

But Samantha clearly stills holds a grudge against the radio host, nearly two years after he publicly hung up on her in April 2017 when she was promoting her book, “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister” on his show, UK’s Daily Mail reported on Monday.

Samantha replied to the new interview request, writing: “Tell Kyle to make a public apology! And then please ask me again! He was an a--!”

PRINCE HARRY MEETS WITH BORIS JOHNSON FOR ONE-ON-ONE CATCH UP FOLLOWING 'MEGXIT' DEAL

PRINCE HARRY BREAKS SILENCE AFTER 'MEGXIT' ANNOUNCEMENT: 'NO OTHER OPTION'

Then in a follow-up email, Samantha reportedly wrote: “Tell him I’ll do it [an interview] if he does the show wearing a diaper and a pacifier while apologizing. LOL!”

When KIIS FM newsreader Brooklyn Ross asked: “Did she really write that?” Sandilands replied: “Yeah, she wrote it!”

In a third email, Samantha wrote” “No, he called my book a ‘s—t’ book before I could even tell him what it was about, and hung up on me for shock value.”

“What a rude pig, [he] shouldn’t have a job,” she continued. “I worked in radio a while back and he’s not funny, he’s just a piece of dung.”

Then in another email, Samantha wrote: “Maybe you should plug my book and admit you knew nothing about it. As the world sees, I was right [about Meghan] all along.”

During that infamous live interview, Sandilands terminated his call with Samantha after she kept denying her book was a “horrible tell-all.”

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY EXPECTED TO STILL RECEIVE FUNDS FROM PRINCE CHARLES: REPORT

MEGHAN MARKLE'S ESTRANGED FATHER SAYS SHE AND HARRY ARE TURNING MONARCHY 'INTO A WALMART WITH A CROWN ON'

Sandilands then yelled: “Don’t use your sister’s name to trick media organizations into pushing your s—t book!”

Samantha, a mother of three, is the daughter of retired Hollywood lighting director Thomas Markle and his first wife Roslyn.

Thomas was later married to Doria Ragland from 1979 until 1988. They had one child together – the former American actress – who was born on Aug. 4, 1981.

Samantha, a Florida resident, previously told ITV’s “This Morning” she believed "Megxit" was her famous sibling’s idea after she couldn’t handle the intense media criticism.

"From my perception, I feel that [Meghan] did enjoy it when there was the fab four and the photographs of her hair blowing in the wind and the smiling and the contrived British accent," Samantha described.

"But when the public started to criticize the behavior and expenditure the tune changed and it became a bit more attribution error, avoiding accountability, flipping the script, and it’s quite hurtful. I've never seen anything that was racist in nature so it seems a misplacement of blame to avoid accountability," she continued.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY TO STILL BE CALLED DUKE AND DUCHESS, PAY BACK MONEY FOR HOME RENOVATION

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE WILL NO LONGER USE ROYAL TITLES, QUEEN AND BUCKINGHAM PALACE ANNOUNCE

Samantha added: "I just thought it was a gross breach of duty or honor and confidence that was placed on her."

On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II and Buckingham Palace announced the royal couple would renounce their "royal highness" titles.

The pair will, however, still be referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as the statement put forth by the Palace refers to them using those titles.

On Jan. 8, Harry and Markle announced they would take “a step back” as senior members of the royal family and instead work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America, specifically Canada.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said their decision came "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared on Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

UK DIVIDED OVER PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE'S LOSS OF ROYAL TITLES

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY 'HAVE A DECENT SHOT' OF ESCAPING MEDIA SCRUTINY IN CANADA, ATTORNEY SAYS

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they continued. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."