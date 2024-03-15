Prince William’s spotlight stolen by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle during Princess Diana tribute

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stole the spotlight from Prince William this week with the announcement of the Duchess's new brand.

While Prince William appeared at several events — including a visit to the Diana Legacy Awards ceremony — he was overshadowed by Markle's latest business venture.

The Duchess of Sussex launched an Instagram page and website for American Riviera Orchard on Thursday.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S HOLLYWOOD MAKEOVER REQUIRES A NEW 'PERSONA': EXPERTS

There has been no formal announcement made by Markle or the spokesperson for the Duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, about what exactly the new brand entails.

However, documents filed in February with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office registered the American Riviera Orchard name and sought trademark protection for a variety of goods and services. Those include textiles, cutlery, "jellies, jams; marmalades" and assorted food spreads. It also said the brand might feature "coffee services in the nature of tableware; tea services in the nature of tableware; servingware for serving food and drinks; decanters" and other beverage wear.

The filing also said cookbooks and retail space should be covered by the application.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Markle launched the new Instagram and website shortly before Prince William arrived at the Diana Awards event to honor the latest group of Legacy Award recipients.

He met with the Diana Legacy Award winners who came from countries all over the world, including Australia, Bangladesh, the Cayman Islands, India, Indonesia, Jamaica, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Romania, the UAE, the U.K. and the U.S., according to Kensington Palace.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the charity organization, which was created two years after Princess Diana's death in 1997.

Before Prince Harry virtually appeared at the Legacy Awards, he helped Markle announce Archewell's winner of a $100,000 civil rights award. The moment happened as the Prince of Wales was still speaking and handing out awards to the winners.

Prince Harry appeared virtually at the Legacy event hours after Prince William left.

"My mum would be incredibly proud of all of the work that you’ve done, I'm incredibly proud and thank you for doing everything that you do," Harry said during a video call, via People magazine.

"I’m sorry I can’t be there. I wish I could be there with you guys."

By the time Harry called in from California, it was after midnight.

"Enjoy the rest of your evening if that’s what you plan to do," the Duke of Sussex quipped. "Don’t get in too much trouble if you’re continuing to go on. And thank you very much for inspiring so many others and at the same time protecting my mother’s legacy. I really appreciate that."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Markle's return to Instagram followed a yearslong hiatus. The Duchess of Sussex left Instagram in 2018 after her engagement to Prince Harry.

Markle spoke about the harassment she received on social media, mostly when pregnant, during an appearance at SXSW on March 8.

"I keep my distance from it right now just for my own well-being," the former "Suits" star said. "But the bulk of the bullying and abuse that I was experiencing in social media and online was when I was pregnant with Archie and with Lily, and with a newborn with each of them. And you just think about that, and you really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It's not catty. It's cruel."

"And maybe in some regards, because I was pregnant, that mama lion instinct just kicked in," she added. "Do everything you can to protect your child and, as a result, protect yourself too. But, you know, I think as we look at what's happening in social media, there is so much work to be done in terms of keeping people safe. That starts as we see what's happening with children, and their exposure to things, but also just creating these habits. What I find the most disturbing, frankly, especially as a supporter of women, is how much of the hate is women completely spewing that to other women. And I cannot make sense of that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.