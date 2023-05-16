Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle
Published

Meghan Markle all smiles in gold gown alongside Prince Harry for post-coronation award

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle receives 2023 Women of Vision award from Gloria Steinem at event

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marked their first official public appearance Tuesday, 10 days after King Charles III ascended the throne during the royal coronation.

The Duchess of Sussex opted for a gold strapless Johanna Ortiz dress with a subtle key-hole cut-out for the Women of Vision awards in New York.

Markle was joined by her husband for the ceremony which benefits the Ms. Foundation for Women and feminist movements. Harry and Markle will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday.

Markle is set to receive the 2023 Women of Vision award from Gloria Steinem at the event Tuesday evening. 

MEGHAN MARKLE'S POST-CORONATION AWARD IS 'SLAP IN THE FACE' TO KING CHARLES: EXPERT

Meghan Markle wears gold strapless gown with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was all smiles as she arrived to Women of Vision awards in New York with Prince Harry. (Raymond Hall)

Meghan's stunning gold jacquard dress was expertly tailored and hemmed to her calves, and she added inches to her petite frame with a pair of towering metallic heels.

The mother-of-two carried a matching golden clutch in one hand and a pair of thick gold earrings peered out from behind her dark brown hair.

Meghan Markle flashes a smile ahead of feminist event in New York

Meghan Markle looked overjoyed to attend the female-focused event. (Raymond Hall)

Harry recently returned from across the pond where he was on hand to witness his father and step-mother, Queen Camilla, be crowned in Britain's first coronation ceremony in 70 years.

Charles immediately ascended to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

