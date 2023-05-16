Prince Harry still fighting for police protection in UK after being denied

Prince Harry is taking extreme measures to protect his family when they visit the United Kingdom.

After his initial request to fund his own police security in the U.K. was denied, Prince Harry’s lawyer argued against the action in a London court Tuesday.

Harry’s lawyer asked a London judge to allow the Duke of Sussex to challenge the government’s denial of his request.

U.K. attorney Shaheed Fatima said the government has "exceeded its authority and its denial was inconsistent with legislation that allows a police chief to provide special police services for payment," according to The Associated Press.

"Parliament has clearly decided that in principle, payment for policing is not inconsistent with the public interest," Fatima pointed out.

Robert Palmer, the government's lawyer, said reimbursing police for security at special events such as a marathon, soccer matches and celebrity weddings was not the same as using "police officers as private bodyguards for the wealthy."

Palmer said the denial was within the authority of the committee and set a policy position.

In September 2021, Prince Harry originally applied for a judicial review of a Home Office decision that kept him from personally paying for police protection while he and his family were in the United Kingdom.

His request was before his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8, 2022.

Harry would like to pay for the security himself, but cannot unless the U.K. Home Office approves his offer.

Prince Harry claimed he doesn’t feel safe bringing his young children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, nearly 2, from the U.S. to visit his home country without proper police security.

A spokesperson for the prince has said his U.S. security team doesn’t have jurisdiction abroad or access to intelligence in the U.K.

The judge is expected to rule at a later time.

In January, Prince Harry's legal team claimed the duke's security in the United States is not capable of providing the necessary protection needed in the United Kingdom, where the threat is higher.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home," a legal spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The Duke first offered to pay personally for UK police protection for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham," the statement continued.

"That offer was dismissed. He remains willing to cover the cost of security, as not to impose on the British taxpayer. As is widely known, others who have left public office and have an inherent threat risk receive police protection at no cost to them. The goal for Prince Harry has been simple – to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country. During his last visit to the UK in July 2021 – to unveil a statue in honor of his late mother – his security was compromised due to the absence of police protection, whilst leaving a charity event."

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were taking "a step back" as senior members of the royal family and instead would work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Harry and Markle said at the time that their decision came "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."

This latest court appearance comes after millions gathered worldwide to witness His Majesty King Charles III be officially crowned king of England.

Prince Harry attended the coronation ceremony briefly, while Markle stayed behind with their children in California.

The Duke of Sussex bolted right after the ceremony to get home to celebrate his son’s fourth birthday, which was the same day as King Charles’ Westminster Abbey ceremony.

