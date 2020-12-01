Meghan King announces split from Christian Schauf, wishes him 'abundance of love and happiness'

Meghan King announced she has officially split from her new boyfriend, Christian Schauf.

The duo made their relationship Instagram official in May after rumors swirled that she had found a new man following her still ongoing divorce from former MLB player, Jim Edmonds. On Monday, the reality star took to Instagram to share a quote about relationships along with the news that she and Schauf have ended things.

“You’re so hard on yourself. Take a moment. Sit back. Marvel at your life: at the grief that softened you, at the heartache that wisened you, at the suffering that strengthened you. Despite everything, you still grow. Be proud of this,” the quote reads.

In the caption of the post, she announced that her relationship has ended on good terms.

“As I close the door on my relationship with Christian I am quite literally opening the door to our new family home,” she wrote. “(God/Spirit/The Universe has a way of doing funny things like that.) Our relationship deserves to be honored even as it ends.”

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star elaborated on the breakup further in a post on her blog.

“They say all good things must end but I don’t believe that,” she began. “After a terrible split from my ex-husband I learned how to heal. I then met and dated a wonderful man: Christian. We laughed, went on adventures, made a long-distance relationship a thing of beauty, grew together, and then… well, we grew apart.”

King went on to explain that, although the relationship didn’t work out, it reawakened her “dormant adventurous spirit” as she moves into the next chapter of her life.

“Writing this makes me feel a flood of emotions as I replay our relationship highlights in my head. I wish things could’ve been different in many ways but alas, things are the way they are… just as we stood together just a short time ago, we now stand apart,” she added.

She also noted that she wishes “nothing but an abundance of love and happiness” for Schauf, with whom she remains on good terms.

“You see, a beautiful love can exist – and then cease to exist – after a terrible storm and things can still be okay,” she concluded. "This is life, these things happen. So I put on our big girl pants, take a deep breath, take a little time to mourn, take a lot of a time to reflect, and take forever to smile back on a beautiful experience of growth. And tomorrow the sun will rise again. So must all good things end? Nah, girl, I’m just getting started.”

News of the split comes as King and her ex, Edmonds, continue to have public fights as they continue to work out their divorce. They’ve been going through proceedings since October after his sexting scandal and an alleged affair with their children’s nanny that he ultimately denied.

Most recently, they feuded after he accused of her not taking enough precautions to protect herself and their kids from contracting the coronavirus.