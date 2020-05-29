Jim Edmonds responds after ex Meghan King Edmonds contests their prenup amid divorce

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jim Edmonds is speaking out about his ex Meghan King’s assertion that their prenuptial agreement isn’t fair to her.

Jim and the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star have been locked in a contentious split since Jim filed for divorce in October after a sexting scandal and an alleged affair with their children’s nanny that he ultimately denied. Still, as they seek to finalize their divorce, they continue to bicker with each other in the public eye.

According to People, Meghan is contesting their prenup, prompting Jim to release a lengthy statement through his reps noting that the agreement is not only binding but more than fair to her.

“Jim’s prenuptial agreement is valid, enforceable and generous, and we fully expect it to be upheld. Meghan and her attorney reviewed the agreement several weeks before the wedding and agreed to the terms," a rep for Edmonds told the outlet.

Neither representatives for Jim nor Meghan immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

"Meghan herself has publicly explained the agreement was done at her urging because she didn’t want Jim’s family to think she was trying to take his money," the former MLB player's rep added. "Jim is voluntarily paying Meghan more than three times the amount of child support required by court guidelines."

The couple shares 1-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes, as well as 3-year-old daughter Aspen, all of whom the rep noted are being taken care of financially by Edmonds.

"He is letting her live in one of his homes in St. Louis and is paying the mortgage and all the bills for that house," the statement to People reads. "He gives her money for a nanny and housekeeper. He pays for almost every single expense related to the children. And he pays half the rent on her Los Angeles beach house."

The statement concludes with the rep explaining that “Jim has been beyond generous to Meghan and provides full financial support for his children.”

Meghan previously criticized Jim’s financial support of their family amid their ongoing split, noting in an Instagram comment that his child support “barely pays for groceries.”

Jim has since refuted that claim.

Meanwhile, Meghan made her relationship with Christian Schauf Instagram official earlier this week by sharing a photo of her with him to confirm the news.

"I guess if it’s in @people, it must be true..." the 35-year-old wrote, adding a winking emoji. "I’ll just say this: I’m happy and looking forward to writing my next chapter."