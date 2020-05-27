Meghan King Edmonds is Instagram official with new boyfriend Christian Schauf

Meghan King Edmonds and her new beau are Instagram official.

The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star shared a photo of herself and Christian Schauf on Instagram on Wednesday, confirming their relationship.

"I guess if it’s in @people, it must be true..." the 35-year-old wrote, adding a winking emoji. "I’ll just say this: I’m happy and looking forward to writing my next chapter."

To finish off the caption, King Edmonds added a smiling emoji.

In the picture, King Edmonds sits next to Schauf, both wearing giant smiles and red flannels.

Also in the picture was a snoozing pup, who could be seen sitting just behind the happy couple.

According to People magazine, Schauf, 39, is a businessman from Park City, Utah.

King Edmonds spent time in Park City over Memorial Day weekend, sharing a photo of herself on an outdoor adventure in the area on Instagram.

"MDW plans include: becoming a mountain woman," King Edmonds wrote in the caption of the picture, which featured the former reality star climbing up a grassy hill.

She also revealed on her Instagram Story that she'd gone mountain biking for the first time, sharing several photos from her trip, writing over one of them: "Y'all... nature is HEALING."

King Edmonds shares three children -- Aspen, 3, and 1-year-old twins Hart and Hayes -- with her ex, former pro baseball player Jim Edmonds.