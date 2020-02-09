Meghan King Edmonds claps back at trolls with sultry snap: 'Brb gotta go live my best life'

Meghan King Edmonds is firing back at online trolls in a rather sultry manner.

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star took to Instagram on Saturday to clap back at haters who have been questioning her parental choices as of late.

MEGHAN KING EDMONDS REVEALS WHAT SHE WANTS IN HER NEXT PARTNER AFTER JIM EDMONDS DIVORCE DRAMA

“PS To all the “Nancy’s in Nebraska”: as you become overly concerned with a stranger just remember ima still do me✌🏼,” King Edmonds wrote on Instagram. “Brb gotta go live my best life byeeeee.”

The 35-year-old reality star’s controversial drew the ire of many Instagram commenters, with some claiming that her moves are merely “calculated.”

“Everything she does is calculated. From the barbies to the arm lifted to make the ribs stick out even more,” one user critiqued. “Master of media manipulation.”

“pathetic how desperate for attention you are. No one needs to see your pale scrawny body. Sad that you crave attention that much,” said one user.

“I’ll never understand why you have to insult and lash out like you do. It’s gross. Grow up,” another user lambasted.

MEGHAN KING EDMONDS REVEALS PLAN TO KEEP 4 EMBRYOS WITH EX JIM EDMONDS 'FROZEN UNTIL ETERNITY'

However, King Edmonds did receive some support amidst the social media negativity.

“You so strong and pretty! You got this mama!” said one user in defense of the reality star.

“Always stunning but most of all kind and a good mom,” said another user.

“De-stigmatizing bodies is important!” one user commented on the star’s slim figure. “A body is natural and doesn’t have to be sexual. You’re being a good mom by teaching your kids these things and using your platform to teach others!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

King Edmonds has been embroiled in controversy since last fall after a public series of setbacks with husband Jim Edmonds. The problems began with Jim's alleged sexting relationship with another woman followed by allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a nanny.

In June, Jim admitted he had a "lapse in judgment" regarding the text affair but denied it was physical. In October, he shot down Meghan's allegations of an affair with a nanny and filed for divorce.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.