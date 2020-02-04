Meghan King Edmonds fires back at 'parent police' after sharing photo of her 3-year-old on melatonin

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King Edmonds is firing back after people criticized her for letting her daughter take a sleep aid.

The star, 35, shared a photo of her 3-year-old Aspen sound asleep next to her on her Instagram Stories over the weekend.

“This angel found a melatonin gummy in mama’s purse leftover from our flight,” she wrote over the snap. “That was 2 hours ago.”

For those unfamiliar, melatonin is an over-the-counter sleep aid supplement meant for people with insomnia or have trouble staying asleep. However, after users on social media criticized her for giving her kid the gummy, King Edmonds released a lengthy statement to People seeking to “give a full explanation to this silliness.”

“It was a melatonin gummy for kids, not a sleeping pill and certainly not for an adult,” she told the outlet. “It is completely safe.”

“Aspen found the one little gummy in a little baggie while rummaging through my purse,” King Edmonds added. “She asked me if she could have it and since it was nap time I told her ‘Yes.’ In fact, the recommended dosage for this particular brand of melatonin for kids is 2 gummies and I let her have one.”

The star went on to correct rumors that she deleted the post following the backlash, noting that it simply expired as all Instagram Stories do after 24 hours. She explains that her daughter was “fully supervised” by her the entire time and only took the gummy with her “express permission.”

“The post was cheekier because it’s Instagram that’s what social media is about: a glimpse into our lives — not usually the full story,” she said. “But, since the parent police are out in full force, I’ve felt compelled to give a full explanation to this silliness.”

Meghan shares Aspen with estranged husband, former MLB player Jim Edmonds, along with twin boys Hart and Hayes, 19 months.

Meghan and Jim split last fall after a series of setbacks in their marriage, beginning with Jim's alleged sexting relationship with another woman followed by allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a nanny.

In June, Jim admitted he had a "lapse in judgment" regarding the text affair but denied it was physical. In October, he shot down Meghan's allegations of an affair with a nanny and filed for divorce.