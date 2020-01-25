Meghan King Edmonds reveals plan to keep 4 embryos with ex Jim Edmonds 'frozen until eternity'

Meghan King Edmonds is in the middle of a bitter divorce from estranged husband Jim Edmonds, and the last thing on the former reality star's mind is having more children with him, she revealed in a new interview.

The mother of three appeared on the Juicy Scoop podcast this week, where she discussed her health and wellbeing, and whether or not she would ever consider adding more babies to her bunch.

MEGHAN KING EDMONDS REVEALS WHAT SHE WANTS IN HER NEXT PARTNER AFTER JIM EDMONDS DIVORCE DRAMA

Meghan revealed she and Jim still have four frozen embryos due to her past in vitro fertilization treatments. Asked if she would ever use the embryos, she responded that she'd rather "just keep them frozen until eternity," according to People.

Also on the podcast, Meghan discussed if she'd ever want kids again even with Jim out of the picture.

"I don't know if I'm done having kids," she said (via People). "I'm 35; my kids are little. I could totally have another kid and I do love the idea of a nuclear family. However, my kids are a lot of work. They're young. And I need to get out of the weeds right now."

JIM EDMONDS RESPONDS TO EX MEGHAN KING EDMONDS' THREESOME ALLEGATIONS: ‘TIRED OF THE LIES’

Tensions between Meghan and Jim are still running high, especially after she recently accused Jim of traveling to Cabo San Lucas with the same woman they had an alleged threesome with during their marriage. Meghan's accusations left Jim furious, with him telling Us Weekly that he was "invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date."

"There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus one for the weekend. The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years," he continued.

Meghan and Jim share two twin boys, Hart and Hayes, 19 months, and daughter, Aspen, 3.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mother of three has been vocal about her derailed marriage in recent months. Last June, Jim admitted that he had a "lapse in judgment" but denied he had a physical affair after a website published alleged explicit texts between Edmonds and the woman.

Months later, he and the family's nanny, Carly Wilson, also denied Meghan's allegations that they carried on an affair. Jim reportedly filed for divorce in October.