Meghan King Edmonds ‘wasn’t looking forward’ to Mother's Day following split from ex Jim Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds admitted she "wasn't looking forward" to celebrating this year's Mother's Day on Sunday.

The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, 35, shared an emotional post on social media revealing she's been feeling overwhelmed parenting three small kids while in quarantine.

"I wasn’t looking forward to this Mother’s Day. Quarantined with three screaming toddlers for nine weeks while trying to work hasn’t exactly been a prime environment for me to feel like I’m earning any mother-of-the-year awards," King Edmonds said. "Being prisoners in our home has killed our spirits and crushed our souls."

It was also the first Mother's Day since her split from ex-husband Jim Edmonds. They share 1-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes, and 3-year-old daughter Aspen.

"Then add this: it’s my first Mother’s Day I’m spending without a partner, something I NEVER envisioned," the Intimate Knowledge podcast co-host described. "'Families are created out of unconditional love,' I thought. 'Two parents weather life’s storms but always remain together to celebrate the subsequent rainbows,' I thought. But that is not my story and that makes me feel deeply regretful — like I failed my children by not giving them a nuclear family."

King Edmonds said that she realized her strength comes in changing her mindset and "refusing to dwell on mistakes."

"But today I am refusing to dwell on mistakes and s----y situations I can’t control; today I control my reaction. I miss my stepkids who made me a mother before I had children of my own and I am sending them so much love. I miss my freedom. And I mourn the loss of what could’ve been," she continued.

"But despite this, I look at my beautiful tribe with pride because I am a mother to three incredible kids and I’m the only one they’ve got. To all the mamas out there, I lift you up in solidarity for all the hard times and in celebration of the good times. Hats off to us today, for all the hats we wear," King Edmonds concluded.

She and her former baseball player ex married in 2014 after dating for a year and a half.

They split in October 2019 after she accused him of inappropriate behavior with their kids' nanny although he and the nanny denied the allegations.