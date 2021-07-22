Megan Fox wows fans as she poses in heart-shaped bikini top for magazine shoot: 'Prettiest girl in Hollywood'

Megan Fox is strutting her stuff.

The 35-year-old actress is showing off her figure in various looks for the latest issue of Basic magazine, including a unique bikini.

For the cover shoot, the star donned a black, heart-shaped bikini top with high-rise denim jeans and large silver hoop earrings. Tattoos on the side of her body and collar bone were visible as her long raven hair fell over her shoulders.

Fox took to Instagram on Thursday to share a few more looks featured in the magazine.

In the "Jennifer's Body" star's post, she could be seen wearing a white dress with cutouts over her side, stomach and part of her chest.

Another look saw the "Till Death" actress don a bright red, strapless leather dress, paired with several gold necklaces, rings and earrings.

Fans had plenty of compliments for Fox in the comments of the post.

"Prettiest girl in Hollywood right here," said one.

"YOUR HOTNESS IS THE REASON WHY THERE’S GLOBAL WARMING," another joked.

Added a third: "You are timeless Queen wow."

"Your eyes are unreal," yet another gushed.

Online, Basic shared several more photos of Fox featuring even more outfits.

For her shoot with the issue, the star also donned a maroon catsuit with cutouts up and down the sides, a black bodysuit and blazer featuring a sparkling flower decal on the shoulder and a retro multi-colored asymmetrical dress.

During a recent discussion with Who What Wear, the actress revealed that she gave up drinking booze after an incident back in 2009.

She explained that she was feeling self-conscious about her hairstyle, leading to her over-indulging. The star said she was "belligerent" and said things she feels she shouldn't have on the red carpet.

"I’m sure I got in a lot of trouble for what I said," she recalled. "… I don’t remember why but I know that I did."