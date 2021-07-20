Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's former director recalls there being 'magic' between the couple while filming

The director behind the film that brought Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly together described the connection between the two as "magic."

The 35-year-old actress and her boyfriend didn't make their relationship public until May of 2020, but Randall Emmett recently recalled the couple's connection, which he noticed while on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass."

"There was magic in that room, 100 percent," Emmett told Yahoo! Entertainment in an interview published on Monday. "I sat there behind the monitor, and there were takes where I was so mesmerized by their performances that I would forget to say 'Action!' Megan sometimes had to be like, 'Randall, are you going to call 'Action?' I was like, 'Oh my god — my bad!'"

Emmett clarified that he didn't think about "anything else" going on at the time.

"As a director, I felt, 'Wow, there's some real magic happening there,' but I didn't see any more than that," he explained.

"They're both incredible actors, and their chemistry was flawless. I was just looking at them and thinking, 'Wow, that was a great scene,' but didn't really think about anything else."

Fox previously opened up about her instant connection with Machine Gun Kelly during an interview on Emmett's podcast back in July of 2020.

"The second I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," Fox said at the time.

