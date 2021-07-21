Megan Fox said she stopped drinking after a 'belligerent' experience at 2009 Golden Globes

Megan Fox recently opened up about an incident back in 2009 that caused her to reevaluate her relationship with alcohol.

The 35-year-old "Till Death" star admitted she overindulged at the 2009 Golden Globe awards because she was feeling insecure.

While talking to Who What Wear , Fox explained she felt uncomfortable wearing her hair slicked back in a bun while donning a gold Ralph Lauren dress on the red carpet.

"I hate wearing my hair back like this," Fox admitted. "I cannot believe I allowed this to happen. I have a huge, round forehead so I hate wearing my hair slicked back like that."

Inside, she said she sat at a table with the Jonas Brothers and Blake Lively and the champagne was flowing. "I went through multiple glasses of that," Fox said.

"Now I don’t drink, and this is why," Fox recalled. "I was belligerent and said a bunch of s–t I shouldn’t have said on the red carpet after that. I’m sure I got in a lot of trouble for what I said … I don’t remember why but I know that I did."

On the red carpet at the time she told Giuliana Rancic, "I'm so painfully insecure. I'm on the verge of vomiting right now. I'm so horrified that I'm here."

Fox also commented about the absence of her then-boyfriend Brian Austin Green. "He doesn't want to be my date. He's a man — he has an ego," she said of her now estranged husband. "I think he's probably working on music; I don't think he cares [about watching the show]."

Green and Fox ended their marriage in early 2020 after almost ten years of marriage. They share three kids together: three children: Bodhi, 7, Noah, 8, and Journey, 4.

A few months later, Fox went public with her relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker).