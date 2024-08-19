Matthew Perry, assistant purchased more than $55,000 worth of ketamine in weeks before his death: docs

Matthew Perry's live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, procured dozens of vials of the dissociative drug ketamine for the "Friends" star over a span of weeks, according to the plea agreement he made with the Department of Justice.

Iwamasa used multiple sources to secure the drug for Perry, and purchased more than $55,000 worth of ketamine over a nearly month-long span leading up to Matthew's overdose death at his home in October 2023.

Authorities arrested five people Thursday in connection with Perry's Oct. 28 death, including Iwamasa, the "ketamine queen" Jasveen Sangha, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Dr. Mark Chavez and drug broker Erik Fleming.

MATTHEW PERRY'S FINAL HOURS INCLUDED ALLEGED DEMAND TO ASSISTANT: ‘SHOOT ME UP WITH A BIG ONE’

Iwamasa served as Perry's personal assistant prior to his death. He allegedly conspired with Sangha, Fleming and Plasencia to illegally obtain ketamine and distribute it to the late actor, according to court documents, and Iwamasa admitted to repeatedly injecting Perry with ketamine without medical training, including performing multiple injections on the day Perry died.

Perry was introduced to Dr. Salvador Plasencia, a ketamine source, in September by Iwamasa. Plasencia, who obtained ketamine from Dr. Mark Chavez, allegedly taught the assistant how to inject Perry with ketamine. Chavez previously ran a ketamine clinic and allegedly submitted a bogus prescription in the name of a former patient to secure the drug.

MATTHEW PERRY DEATH PROBE REVEALS ACTOR WAS MANIPULATED BY 'LEECHES' IN HIS INNER CIRCLE

At one point, Chavez "took steps to conceal the transfer of ketamine to co-conspirator Plasencia," documents stated. After lawfully transferring some of the ketamine from his clinic to a medical facility on Sept. 13, Chavez allegedly kept possession of ketamine lozenges written on a fraudulent prescription, in addition to at least "12 vials of ketamine that defendant Chavez subsequently transferred to Plasencia in September and October 2023."

Beginning on Sept. 30, Plasencia met and injected Perry with "approximately two shots of ketamine" at his home in the Pacific Palisades. He then gave Iwamasa instructions on "where to make injections" on Perry's body before leaving behind one vial of ketamine "with liquid still remaining in it." Iwamasa paid Plasencia approximately $4,500 in cash.

On Oct. 2, Iwamasa requested additional drugs from Plasencia, who responded, "For 8 treatments we can just make it an even 25k" and "I will bring needles of higher gauge." Iwamasa responded that Perry was interested in purchasing "8 vials of ketamine, not ketamine treatments, and wrote, "Want to end up with 8 bottles of dr pepper, not just 8 sessions." Prior to meeting with Plasencia again, Iwamasa also secured ketamine lozenges for $2,000.

FIVE PEOPLE CHARGED IN MATTHEW PERRY DEATH INVESTIGATION

Throughout communications, Iwamasa and the accused defendants used code words to describe the drugs, including "Dr Pepper," "cans," and "bots" or "bottles."

Between Oct. 4-8, Iwamasa purchased 9 bottles of ketamine from Plasencia, according to the plea agreement. At one point, the two met after midnight on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica to make a drug transfer.

WATCH: Matthew Perry's friend recalls lunch with actor day before his death

On Oct. 10, Plasencia met Iwamasa in a Long Beach parking lot, and injected Perry with ketamine while he was sitting in the back seat of a car. Two days later, Perry visited a ketamine clinic at a doctor's office before returning to his home where Plasencia administered another "large dose" of the dissociative drug.

Plasencia claimed Perry had an adverse medical reaction, which spiked his blood and caused his body to "freeze up" so that Perry couldn't move or talk. He allegedly told Iwamasa, "Let's not do that again," before leaving additional vials of ketamine with Iwamasa.

5 MYTHS ABOUT KETAMINE, THE DRUG TIED TO MATTHEW PERRY'S DEATH, ACCORDING TO DOCTORS

The day before Perry died, Plasencia allegedly texted Iwamasa, "Hi I know you mentioned taking a break. I have been stocking up on the meanwhile. I am not sure when you guys plan to resume but in case its when im out of town this weekend I have left supplies with a nurse of mine."

While Plasencia had been in the dark with Iwamasa, Iwamasa began looking for new sources of ketamine and found defendant Erik Fleming. He sent the text on Oct. 10, stating, "Hey Erik, Alfred here batmans butler He said I can text you directly. How much do you want per bottle and what is the nice tip you want."

Fleming had 10ml vials of ketamine available for $300 each, with a $1,000 brokering fee, according to the plea agreement. Iwamasa discussed obtaining the drug over the next few days, and Fleming shared a screenshot from his source which said, "It’s unmarked but it’s amazing - he take one and try it and I have more if he likes."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fleming clarified the message was from his dealer, the "ketamine queen," Jasveen Sangha. "[j]ust got this from my person. She only deal[s] with high end and celebs. If it were not great stuff she’d lose her business."

After delivering a sample to Perry, Iwamasa requested "25 vials, $5,500 @220 +500 for logistics," the plea stated. Fleming brought the 25 vials to Perry's Palisades home on Oct. 14 and received $6,000. On Oct. 23, Iwamasa requested the same amount, and the following day, Fleming delivered the ketamine and received another $6,000.

Iwamasa injected Perry six to eight times a day between Oct. 24 and Oct. 27, authorities claimed. He pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death .

Sangha and Plasencia are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. Sangha is also charged with one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

Fleming pleaded guilty Aug. 8 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death. Fleming admitted in court documents that he distributed the ketamine that killed Perry. He also agreed to a plea deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chavez agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine as part of his plea agreement. The San Diego-based doctor admitted to selling ketamine to Plasencia, including ketamine that he had diverted from his former ketamine clinic.

Perry died Oct. 28 from an apparent drowning at his California home, law enforcement sources previously confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 54.

His autopsy was completed Oct. 29, with a cause of death originally listed as "deferred," pending toxicology results, by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.

Perry's autopsy report was later released, saying the actor died from "acute effects of ketamine," along with "coronary artery disease, buprenorphrine effects" contributing to his death.