Matthew Perry's final hours included alleged demand to assistant: 'Shoot me up with a big one'

The plea agreement given to Matthew Perry's assistant revealed details of the actor's final hours and the two months leading up to his tragic death.

Authorities arrested five people Thursday in Perry's Oct. 28 death.

On the morning of Oct. 28, Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, administered a shot of ketamine to the actor around 8:30 a.m. By 12:45 p.m., Perry had instructed Iwamasa to give him another injection while the "Friends" star watched a movie.

Roughly 40 minutes later, Perry requested another injection, allegedly telling Iwamasa, "Shoot me up with a big one," according to the plea agreement.

The live-in assistant administered a third injection to Perry while the 54-year-old was near or in a Jacuzzi.

Iwamasa then left the home to run errands for Perry. When he returned home, the assistant found Perry "face down" in the Jacuzzi, deceased.

Perry was introduced to Dr. Salvador Plasencia, a ketamine source, in September by Iwamasa. Plasencia, who obtained ketamine from Dr. Mark Chavez, allegedly taught the assistant how to inject Perry with ketamine. Chavez previously ran a ketamine clinic and allegedly submitted a bogus prescription in the name of a former patient to secure the drug.

In text messages disclosed in the indictments, Plasencia allegedly wrote to Chavez, "I wonder how much this moron will pay" and "Lets find out."

Iwamasa paid Plasencia $55,000 for liquid ketamine and ketamine lozenges from Sept. 30 until Perry's death Oct. 28.

Perry had an adverse reaction to ketamine multiple times before he died.

On Oct. 12, Plasencia arrived at Perry's home with ketamine vials after the actor had a ketamine infusion from a medical doctor. Plasencia administered a "large" dose of ketamine to Perry, who experienced an "adverse medical reaction."

The ketamine had caused a significant spike in Perry's systolic blood pressure and caused his body to "freeze up," prohibiting him from talking or moving. Iwamasa and Plasencia moved Perry to a couch, according to the plea agreement.

"Let’s not do that again," Plasencia allegedly told Iwamasa, before leaving additional vials at the home for the assistant to inject.

Iwamasa began to look for additional sources of ketamine as Perry's addiction spiraled out of control, authorities claimed. The assistant contacted middleman Erik Fleming, who allegedly worked with Jasveen Sangha, Oct. 10.

"Just got this from my person," Fleming wrote in text messages included in Iwamasa's plea agreement documents. "She only deal[s] with high end and celebs. If it were not great stuff she’d lose her business."

"The Ketamine Queen," Jasveen Sangha, allegedly maintained a stash house located in North Hollywood, California, used for the purpose of "manufacturing, storing, and distributing controlled substances, including methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, and ketamine, a Schedule III controlled substance," according to court documents.

Fleming allegedly delivered 25 vials of ketamine on Oct. 14 and an additional 25 vials on Oct. 24. The actor's assistant injected Perry six to eight times a day between Oct. 24 and Oct. 27, authorities claimed.

Iwamasa found Perry unconscious at least two times at the actor's home throughout the month of October.

Perry died Oct. 28 from an apparent drowning at his California home, law enforcement sources previously confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 54.

The actor's autopsy was completed Oct. 29, and his cause of death was originally listed as "deferred," pending toxicology results, by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.

Perry's autopsy report was later released, saying the actor died from "acute effects of ketamine," along with "coronary artery disease, buprenorphrine effects" contributing to his death.

Perry's friends and family gathered Nov. 3 to remember the late actor at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, according to Page Six.

Iwamasa pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, and, per Estrada, has already filed a plea agreement.

Sangha and Plasencia are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. Sangha is also charged with one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

Fleming pleaded guilty Aug. 8 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death. Fleming admitted in court documents that he distributed the ketamine that killed Perry. He also agreed to a plea deal.

Chavez agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine as part of his plea agreement. The San Diego-based doctor admitted to selling ketamine to Plasencia, including ketamine that he had diverted from his former ketamine clinic.

