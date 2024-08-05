Matthew McConaughey's wife thanks Ryan Reynolds for husband's 'hunky' new nickname

It looks like Ryan Reynolds has at least one thing in common with Camila Alves: They both love her husband, Matthew McConaughey.

Reynolds lauded the Texas-native on his Instagram story, calling him a "hunk of heaven" and thanking him for appearing in his movie, "Deadpool & Wolverine."

"At its best, this business is an actual community and showing up for each other is a great example of that," Reynolds stated beneath a photo of McConaughey as ‘Cowboypool’ from the film that he both starred in and produced.

"Huge thanks to this gorgeous hunk of heaven, @officialmcconaughey. Not only do he and @camilamconaughey make the one and only, @pantalonestequila," referencing the couple's joint tequila venture, "but he also delves into the less exciting world of acting from time to time," he teased.

Camila thanked Reynolds for coining her husband's new moniker.

"'Hunk of heaven' will now be my nickname for him," Camila responded, reposting Reynolds' original story. "We can thank you when #4 arrives," she said jokingly.

The couple are already parents to sons Levi, 16, and Livingston, 11, as well as daughter, Vida, 14.

McConaughey isn't the only famous face to make a cameo in the film fronted by Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Both Henry Cavill and Chris Evans return to the superhero universe, but not as their best known identities, "Superman" and "Captain America," respectively.

Some other big names who make an appearance are Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum and Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, as "Lady Deadpool."

The film debuted at the box office last month, breaking records and bringing in an estimated $205 million domestically from its opening weekend. After only 10 days in theaters, "Deadpool & Wolverine" was already the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, not accounting for inflation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.