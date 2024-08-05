Expand / Collapse search
Marriage

Matthew McConaughey's wife thanks Ryan Reynolds for husband's 'hunky' new nickname

Ryan Reynolds' smash film 'Deadpool & Wolverine' featured several celebrity cameos

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Ryan Reynolds reveals his forever ‘bucket list item' amid recent accomplishment Video

Ryan Reynolds reveals his forever ‘bucket list item' amid recent accomplishment

Ryan Reynolds tells Fox News Digital it’s been ‘truly an experience of a lifetime’ collaborating with this Hollywood actor.

It looks like Ryan Reynolds has at least one thing in common with Camila Alves: They both love her husband, Matthew McConaughey.

Reynolds lauded the Texas-native on his Instagram story, calling him a "hunk of heaven" and thanking him for appearing in his movie, "Deadpool & Wolverine.

"At its best, this business is an actual community and showing up for each other is a great example of that," Reynolds stated beneath a photo of McConaughey as ‘Cowboypool’ from the film that he both starred in and produced.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, WIFE CAMILA PLAY PICKLEBALL PANTLESS

Ryan Reynolds in a turquoise blazer soft smiles on the carpet

Ryan Reynolds' highly anticipated film, "Deadpool & Wolverine" debuted domestically at the box office with a whopping $205 million. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Huge thanks to this gorgeous hunk of heaven, @officialmcconaughey. Not only do he and @camilamconaughey make the one and only, @pantalonestequila," referencing the couple's joint tequila venture, "but he also delves into the less exciting world of acting from time to time," he teased.

Camila McConaughey in a red beaded and wired strapless dress poses with husband Matthew McConaughey in a dark brown/burgundy suit at the Vanity Fair after party

Ryan Reynolds gave a shout out to Matthew and Camila McConaughey's tequila company in a post about "showing up for each other." (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images)

Camila thanked Reynolds for coining her husband's new moniker. 

"'Hunk of heaven' will now be my nickname for him," Camila responded, reposting Reynolds' original story. "We can thank you when #4 arrives," she said jokingly. 

The couple are already parents to sons Levi, 16, and Livingston, 11, as well as daughter, Vida, 14.

Matthew McConaughey in a blue blazer poses with his wife Camila in a black dress and their three children, Levi, Livingston and Vida

Matthew McConaughey is pictured with his wife Camila and their three children at the 12th Annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala in April 2024. (Rick Kern/Getty Images)

McConaughey isn't the only famous face to make a cameo in the film fronted by Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Both Henry Cavill and Chris Evans return to the superhero universe, but not as their best known identities, "Superman" and "Captain America," respectively. 

Some other big names who make an appearance are Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum and Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, as "Lady Deadpool."

Blake Lively in a red jumpsuit looks lovingly at husband Ryan Reynolds in a black suit on the carpet

Although you don't see her face in the movie, Blake Lively makes a cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine." (Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images)

The film debuted at the box office last month, breaking records and bringing in an estimated $205 million domestically from its opening weekend. After only 10 days in theaters, "Deadpool & Wolverine" was already the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, not accounting for inflation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

