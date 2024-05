Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are at it again.

While promoting their joint venture, Pantalones Tequila, the married couple posed in sports gear — and without a crucial part of their outfits.

Alves wore a white collared button-up shirt with an orange patterned sweater vest over it, and McConaughey opted for a three-piece brown suit and matching top hat, with both of them choosing to forego pants.

McConaughey and Alves shared the photo on Instagram with the caption,

"Relationship goals," one social media user wrote.

"Clever - Pantalones tequila strikes again," another person wrote.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY SAYS THERE'S AN 'INITIATION PROCESS' IN HOLLYWOOD

The new ad is part of a larger campaign the couple came up with to promote their tequila, explaining in a press release distributed earlier this month they will not be wearing pants in any of their ads going forward.

"We’re precious about our tequila, not our pants," the press release read. "With the explosion in popularity of tequila, there’s a level of snootiness that’s crept into the category. People now talk about tequila the way they talk about wine."

"While we’re all for being passionate about tequila, we wanted to remind people that, above all, it’s meant to be fun," the press release continued. "That’s where the name Pantalones came from and that’s why you won’t see us wearing any."

The couple launched their tequila company in 2023, and have already found great success, with the press release noting plans for expansion in the fall.

Earlier in May, the couple released their first sports-themed pantless ad. It featured a video of the couple on a pickleball court while they declared Pantalones the "Official Tequila of Pickleball." It starts off showing the pair in their white tennis outfits, but as the video goes on, it's reveals they are not wearing pants.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The photo is a play on the iconic Tennis Girl poster from the '70s, which shows a young Fiona Walker walking away from the camera on the tennis court as she lifts one side of her tennis skirt, giving a peek at her backside.

In October 2023, the couple shocked fans when the first commercial for their tequila premiered, featuring the two of them riding motorcycles through an agave field, without their pants on. Through voiceovers, viewers can hear McConaughey and Alves wondering why tequila isn't fun anymore.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Pantalones Organico," Alves said, before the two of them concluded the ad by saying, "Please do not keep yours on."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A rep for Pantalones told Fox News Digital the idea for the series of pantsless ads came from McConaughey and Alves themselves. The couple got married in 2012 and have three children: Levi, 15, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11.