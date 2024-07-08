Matthew McConaughey cautions son of losing 'safety net' in emotional birthday message

Matthew McConaughey is far from dazed and confused.

The father of three is rather insightful and introspective, offering tangible advice to his eldest son, Levi, in an emotional recorded birthday message, shared on his Instagram.

"Alright Levi, coming on that age buddy," McConaughey began. "About to be out on your own. Me and your mom hope we've done as good of a job as we can. You're not really gonna have us as a safety net out there in the wonderful, wild world forever."

"Just go out," he continued. "Enjoy. Be aware of your surroundings. Be yourself. Know when to say yes. Know when to say no. Know when to say maybe," he said before chuckling. "See the good in everybody else. But know that not everyone else is always paying attention."

"Take your time. Enjoy the journey," his message concluded.

For Levi's birthday last year, the "Fool's Gold" actor and his wife, Camila Alves, gave their son permission to join social media as a present. McConaughey explained that he and Alves, who was "nervous" about the "gift," had been debating the decision for three years.

"All his friends have had it for a long time," Alves said. "We’ve been holding up."

McConaughey continued of his son, "He knows who he is, and he knows where he’s going. I think he can handle it. He’s got a great story to tell and share. I want to let all y’all know, you’re getting a very cool and respectful young man in Levi McConaughey, coming at ya, and I hope y’all can do your best to treat him the same way."

"Levi, enjoy the adventure, enjoy sharing your story, expressing yourself and what you put out there and the exchange you get with people out there," McConaughey concluded.

In addition to Levi, McConaughey and Alves share daughter Vida, 14, and son Livington, 11.