Matthew McConaughey, wife Camila play pickleball pantless

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila McConaughey, are being very tongue and (butt)cheek in a new advertisement.

Promoting their joint venture, Pantalones Tequila, the married couple shared a recipe for the perfect pickle margarita. The duo appeared on the pickleball court, very apropos for the occasion, and declared Pantalones the ‘Official Tequila of Pickleball.’

The two start off in their ‘tennis' whites, but as the ad continues, it shows the McConaugheys playing on the court, sans pants.

A still photograph of the couple, shared with Fox News Digital by a Pantalones rep, shows the couple recreating the iconic Tennis Girl poster from the '70s. The duo look back at the camera, shamelessly, with their bottoms blurred.

"We’re precious about our tequila, not our pants," McConaughey and Camila said in a press release. "With the explosion in popularity of tequila, there’s a level of snootiness that’s crept into the category. People now talk about tequila the way they talk about wine."

"While we’re all for being passionate about tequila, we wanted to remind people that, above all, it’s meant to be fun. That’s where the name Pantalones came from, and that’s why you won’t see us wearing any."

The rep noted that the idea was the couple's own. Married since 2012, McConaughey and Camila have three children together.

The tequila brand was launched in 2023 and has seen tremendous success already. The press release notes that the majority of their advertisements for 2024 will not include pants.

