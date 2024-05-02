Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Matthew McConaughey, wife Camila play pickleball pantless

McConaughey and his wife married in 2012

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
I’ll be a fan no matter what: Matthew McConaughey Video

I’ll be a fan no matter what: Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey and Tony Gonzales discuss the NFL’s approval of the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders on ‘Special Report.’

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila McConaughey, are being very tongue and (butt)cheek in a new advertisement.

Promoting their joint venture, Pantalones Tequila, the married couple shared a recipe for the perfect pickle margarita. The duo appeared on the pickleball court, very apropos for the occasion, and declared Pantalones the ‘Official Tequila of Pickleball.’ 

The two start off in their ‘tennis' whites, but as the ad continues, it shows the McConaugheys playing on the court, sans pants.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, CAMILA ALVES LOVE 'THE LACK OF DRAMA' SINCE LEAVING CALIFORNIA FOR TEXAS

A still photograph of the couple, shared with Fox News Digital by a Pantalones rep, shows the couple recreating the iconic Tennis Girl poster from the '70s. The duo look back at the camera, shamelessly, with their bottoms blurred.

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila in white tennis outfits look back at the camera on a pickleball court with their bums blurred and rackets

Matthew McConaughey and Camila McConaughey go pantless in a new advertisement for their tequila brand. (PANTALONES ORGANIC TEQUILA)

Fiona Walker holds up a picture of herself from the iconic picture of the Tennis Girl

Fiona Walker, the model in the Tennis Girl photo, poses with a print of herself. The picture was taken in 1976 and became extremely popular in the United Kingdom. (BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

"We’re precious about our tequila, not our pants," McConaughey and Camila said in a press release. "With the explosion in popularity of tequila, there’s a level of snootiness that’s crept into the category. People now talk about tequila the way they talk about wine."

"While we’re all for being passionate about tequila, we wanted to remind people that, above all, it’s meant to be fun. That’s where the name Pantalones came from, and that’s why you won’t see us wearing any."

The rep noted that the idea was the couple's own. Married since 2012, McConaughey and Camila have three children together.

Matthew McConaughey and his children walk the red carpet at the 2024 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala

McConaughey and his wife Camila have three children together. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

The tequila brand was launched in 2023 and has seen tremendous success already. The press release notes that the majority of their advertisements for 2024 will not include pants. 

Camila Alves sits on a washer and dryer while husband Matthew McConaughey stands, both of them not wearing pants

Another shot of Matthew McConaughey and Camila McConuaghey shows them pantless in the laundry room. (PANTALONES ORGANIC TEQUILA)

