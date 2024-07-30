‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds shares what keeps him and Blake Lively sane while raising four kids under 10

As a dad of four, Ryan Reynolds is learning to "embrace the chaos."

During Tuesday's episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, the "Deadpool & Wolverine" star gave a rare glimpse into what life at home is like with wife Blake Lively and their four children: daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and 1-year-old son, Olin.

"Embrace the chaos," the 47-year-old actor said. "[We] have four kids. Like, OK, nothing's going to be tidy ever again. It will, though, when they all leave the house."

Reynolds said Lively always reminds him "they're all under our roof right now. The whole family's under our roof right now. We have them all. And that is a fleeting thing. Not an infinite resource, you know?"

But the trials and tribulations of parenting can often be overwhelming, said Reynolds.

"It does get to you," he admitted. "And it’s OK to be like, ‘f---, I am dying.’ Because that’s gonna happen every other day."

"I would love to spread out and fall asleep normally again," he added after revealing some of his kids can't fall asleep unless they're in the bed he shares with Lively. "Just say, ‘Think about what you would give in 40 years or 30 years to come back and enjoy this one moment.’"

Reynolds and Lively are notorious for keeping their kids out of the spotlight.

In July 2021, she opened up about a "frightening" paparazzi experience she endured with her daughters during which a man was allegedly stalking the family and hiding once they had noticed, according to a screenshot shared by the Comments by Celebs Instagram account, which has since been deleted.

"You edit … these images together to look like I'm happily waving. But that is deceitful," Lively wrote at the time. "The real story is: My children were being stalked by a men [sic] all day. Jumping out. And then hiding.

"A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see," Lively added, explaining that she attempted to "calmly approach" the photographer, who "would run away" before reappearing to "jump out again at the next block."

"Where is your morality here? Lively added. "I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?"

Lively said she was able to strike a deal with some photographers who agreed to leave her kids alone in exhange for solo pics of herself.

"Please stop paying grown a-- men to hide and hunt children," she fumed. "C'mon. Get with the times."