Matthew McConaughey reflects on his marriage to Camila Alves: ‘We have a love that we never question’

Before Camila Alves came into his life, Matthew McConaughey didn’t think he would find “the one.”

The Oscar-winning actor admitted he was “looking too hard” and decided to take a step back.

“I was like, 'Wait, just wait. Be yourself. She’ll come if she’s supposed to come. And if she doesn’t, that’s OK, you’re still a good man,” the 50-year-old told People magazine.

"That’s when she showed up, and she moved right to left in front of my eyes across the club,” McConaughey said about seeing the Brazilian model for the first time in 2006. “It was as if she was floating. And I did not say, ‘Who is that?’ I said, ‘What is that?’ And then I introduced myself.”

According to McConaughey, he hasn’t looked back since that fateful encounter.

“Since that evening I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman, definitely have not wanted to sleep with anyone else,” he explained. “I’ve not wanted to have children with anyone else other than her. We have a love that we never question.”

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and share three children: Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 9. McConaughey said a love of family has been essential in their home life.

“All three are very, very caring and kind individuals,” he said of his kids.

As for Alves, 37, she keeps busy as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of Women of Today (WOT), an online community of women aiming to uplift each other and encourage success.

McConaughey said that the couple’s goal has been to give their children as normal of an upbringing as possible.

“We don’t want to insulate them overly from the world [or] from the success that I’ve had as ‘Matthew McConaughey, actor, celebrity,’” he said. “We let them know that papa’s celebrity does not define papa. Doesn’t whatsoever, but is papa a celebrity? Yes. At the same time, we say, ‘That’s not where our worth comes from.’”

“[We say,] ‘Our real merit comes from how we’re trying to be as people, how we are as parents, how we love you, how we love each other… And mom and dad aren’t perfect at it, but we try to do our best,’” he added.