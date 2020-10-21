Matthew McConaughey: ‘Embrace’ results of 2020 presidential election ‘whichever way it goes’

Matthew McConaughey is a firm believer that whichever way the pendulum swings in the upcoming 2020 presidential election, people should “embrace” the results.

McConaughey, 50, promoted his new book “Greenlights” on “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday and spoke about his motto: “When faced with the inevitable, get relative.”

Applying that motto to the race between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, he said, “It’s not inevitable who’s going to win.”

“After that happens, whether it’s an incumbent or whether it’s Biden, after it happens is when it’s time to get constructive and not be in denial,” McConaughey stated.

The “Dallas Buyers Club” actor cautioned fans not to get too caught up in thinking, “Oh, I can’t believe this happened” and focus on the reality of the results.

“It’s time to get constructive and not deny the fact of whatever’s happened and embrace the situation,” he said of the future president.

McConaughey added: “Whoever is going to be commander in chief and president of the United States of America, that’s not something, hopefully, that we’re going to deny or be able to argue.”

“I hope it’s a clean election,” the actor stated. “Whichever way it goes I hope it’s clean and that there’s no debate.”

McConaughey made similar remarks in 2017 about embracing the president in a televised interview with BBC.

In his conversation with “Fox & Friends,” he revealed that while some people in Hollywood didn’t agree with him, the reaction was overwhelmingly positive.

“People that know me understand what I was talking about,” he said.

The “True Detective” star also touched on the divisiveness of the U.S. and how topics such as the coronavirus pandemic have been politicized.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do as a country,” he said.

McConaughey called himself “aggressively centric” and declared that, when it comes to most issues, “I'll meet you in the middle.”

“We’ve got to come together whatever happens in this election right now. We can do better as individuals and as people, as a community, as Americans,” the author said. “We can do better.”

As far as who McConaughey will vote for, he’s keeping it under wraps.

“Yeah, I’ve thought about it and I’m keeping that to myself,” he said firmly.