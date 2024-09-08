Matthew McConaughey shows patriotic pride at US Open alongside Taylor Swift, Bon Jovi

Matthew McConaughey was already celebrating a big Texas Longhorns win as he walked into the US Open Sunday to watch the men's finals.

McConaughey, 54, was in peak patriotic form to beat the heat with an American flag bandanna wrapped around his head at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

It was love, set and match for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who looked completely at ease as they walked into the stadium in Queens, three days after Kelce earned his first win of the season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jon Bon Jovi, Dustin Hoffman, Jon Hamm and Eddie Redmayne were also seen in the stands to watch Italian player Jannik Sinner take on American Taylor Fritz.

McConaughey sported a crisp linen suit for his day courtside, and kept a pair of brown shades over his eyes.

The official X account for US Open Tennis captured a few scenes of Swift and Kelce walking into the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

"In a tennis era," they wrote as Kelce and Swift walked to their seats for the epic match.

The "Midnights" singer stepped out wearing a red gingham Reformation mini dress with cat-eye sunglasses and a classic red leather bag with a gold chainlink strap. She added a pair of gold Louis Vuitton hoops and wore her dark blonde hair in loose curls.

Kelce looked equally fashion forward, wearing a Gucci bucket hat to complement his white cardigan and matching shorts. The happy couple showed some PDA from the comfort of a luxury suite while watching the game.

Former "American Idol" contestant Ruben Studdard performed an epic rendition of "America the Beautiful" before the game.

The Grammy Award-winning singer boasted on his social media platforms, "Thank you God for yet another opportunity to share my gift."