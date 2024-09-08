Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Matthew McConaughey shows patriotic pride at US Open alongside Taylor Swift, Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi and Dustin Hoffman joined Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the biggest tennis match of the year

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Matthew McConaughey was already celebrating a big Texas Longhorns win as he walked into the US Open Sunday to watch the men's finals.

McConaughey, 54, was in peak patriotic form to beat the heat with an American flag bandanna wrapped around his head at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

It was love, set and match for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who looked completely at ease as they walked into the stadium in Queens, three days after Kelce earned his first win of the season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jon Bon Jovi, Dustin Hoffman, Jon Hamm and Eddie Redmayne were also seen in the stands to watch Italian player Jannik Sinner take on American Taylor Fritz.

Actor Matthew McConaughey wears patriotic bandanna to US Open

Matthew McConaughey rocked an American flag bandanna alongside a star-studded roster to watch the US Open men's finals on Sunday. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

McConaughey sported a crisp linen suit for his day courtside, and kept a pair of brown shades over his eyes.

The official X account for US Open Tennis captured a few scenes of Swift and Kelce walking into the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Travis Kelce leans in for a kiss on Taylor Swift's head at the US Open.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift showed some PDA at the US Open. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey cheers on tennis players at the US Open

Matthew McConaughey in a linen suit at the US Open. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

"In a tennis era," they wrote as Kelce and Swift walked to their seats for the epic match.

The "Midnights" singer stepped out wearing a red gingham Reformation mini dress with cat-eye sunglasses and a classic red leather bag with a gold chainlink strap. She added a pair of gold Louis Vuitton hoops and wore her dark blonde hair in loose curls.

Kelce looked equally fashion forward, wearing a Gucci bucket hat to complement his white cardigan and matching shorts. The happy couple showed some PDA from the comfort of a luxury suite while watching the game.

Jon Bon Jovi smiles as he greets someone at the US Open final wearing a black jacket and white t-shirt

Jon Bon Jovi arrives to watch play between Jannik Sinner, of Italy, and Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Former "American Idol" contestant Ruben Studdard performed an epic rendition of "America the Beautiful" before the game. 

The Grammy Award-winning singer boasted on his social media platforms, "Thank you God for yet another opportunity to share my gift."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

