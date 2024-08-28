Adam Sandler had Taylor Swift’s man Travis Kelce ‘sweating’ over relationship comments

Adam Sandler is a big fan of Taylor Swift, and an even bigger fan of her relationship with Travis Kelce.

On Kelce’s "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, Sandler told the Chief’s tight end that he and his whole family were thrilled when he started dating the pop star.

"And you being together and you being you guys, I mean, when you guys first started dating, my God was my family like, 'Yes! Look how good they are together! Look how - he’s a gentleman! And she’s having so much fun!’" Sandler said.

He added, "Anytime Taylor’s laughing with you, my whole f---ing family’s like high-fiving."

Kelce replied, "You got me sweating over here" before shifting topics.

Earlier in the episode, Sandler also gushed about how much Swift means to him and his two daughters, with wife Jackie Sandler.

"By the way, what a girl, what a girl. She means so much to our house. Since the kids… I think I was shooting ‘Grown Ups’ or ‘That’s My Boy’ or something in Massachusetts and the kids were little, and we were listening to Taylor Swift and listening to every song. It was one of the first times you listen to every song on the record," he recalled. "Like, when I was a kid, I think The Beatles maybe you did that with. Elton John, you knew every tune. Start to finish. Taylor in our house, they knew every tune, every word. They love listening to her in the car."

He added, "I love what she had to say, every message, every melody, the production, how cool she was, what she meant to young girls, what she means to women, what she means to guys doing the right thing in life."

The "Happy Gilmore" star has had the chance to meet Swift several times over the years, beginning backstage at "Saturday Night Live" where Swift "took her time, hung out with them."

He attended the premiere of her concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," where she again had a fun chat with his girls, Sadie and Sunny, about their own recently released film, "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah."

"Then at her premiere for the movie, she talked to the kids and talked to them about their movie. They did this bat mitzvah movie and she talked about what she liked in it. She just floors my family. Floors em’!"

Sandler also joked that he’s been asked who he gets nervous around, revealing it's Swift because "I don’t want to blow it for my kids and say something stupid. S---, she means so much to my f---ing house, I better say the right thing here!"

Kelce told him Swift was "so grateful you took the girls out there man, it was an absolute blast."

"She’s lifetime forever, along with the world, she just means so much," the comedian added, to which Kelce replied, "I appreciate that brother."