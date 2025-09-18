Matthew McConaughey shares the ‘non-negotiable’ that protects his family life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Matthew McConaughey is known for his three-word catchphrase: "Just Keep Livin."

The quote, which was a famous line from his character in the 1993 film "Dazed and Confused," became more than a daily affirmation for McConaughey when he launched the just keep livin Foundation in 2008 to benefit high school students.

Now as a father to three children and husband to Camilla Alves, McConaughey told Fox News Digital that his motto resonates in every aspect of his life.

Of the top three takeaways, the "Poems & Prayers" author said that "just keep livin" is a starting point for him to "do my best to take care of the family."

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY ‘SCARED’ MARTHA STEWART WITH HIS METHOD ACTING WHILE FILMING COMMERCIAL

"That's something that's non-negotiable in my life," McConaughey said. "That's one of those fires that's going to … I started when I met Camilla 19 years ago, and we've continued as we have kids and when the kids get out of the house and Camilla and I continue on, those are fires that I want to keep putting fuel on. I want to keep building those.

"Those are non-negotiable. Those are always on my proverbial desk in my life."

Additionally, McConaughey is committed to his faith foundation.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY’S BLUNT ADVICE TO TEENAGE SON AS HE BEGINS ACTING CAREER

"I want to keep my faith as strong as possible, because when my faith is strong ... I have more courage to take risks in my life and follow through on them," the Academy Award-winning actor said. "I think the third would be keep moving."

"I want to keep my faith as strong as possible, because when my faith is strong ... I have more courage to take risks in my life and follow through on them." — Matthew McConaughey

"Keep moving, it seems like, man, one of the things that gets everybody in old age is they have trouble staying on their feet. And it's not the injury from getting hit, it's the doggone injury from dropping the keys and trying to reach back and pick them up the wrong way and all the other back. Or an elder falls and breaks a hip. It's usually pretty close, man. They're going out, so try and stay on your feet."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

McConaughey has remained on his feet, albeit out of Los Angeles and back in his home state of Texas. In 2014, McConaughey left Malibu, Calif., for Austin, Texas, with his family.

He was born in Uvalde, Texas, but grew up in Longview, Texas. He attended the University of Texas at Austin and had plans to be a lawyer, but ended up taking a different route.

"It's not an entertainment industry town. I like the pace here," McConaughey said of his decision to move home. "I like where a mile feels like a mile and 60 minutes feels like an hour. I like the common sense here."

He noted, "This is where my family is. My mother's 35 minutes north of us. My two brothers are here in the state. We travel to see them, they travel to us. I've got old friends that I still see from college here. It just fits for me and I still feel creative."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I like where a mile feels like a mile and 60 minutes feels like an hour. I like the common sense here." — Matthew McConaughey

While McConaughey has love for Hollywood, which has "been very good" to him, he yearned for a different way of life.

"My lessons in performing, being an artist and an actor, come from observing real life," he said. "And I don't necessarily, as much as I enjoy, and Hollywood's been very good to me, I don't wanna see a performance everywhere."

He added, "I wanna sit back and have some experiences, some real life experiences, learn from those, take that into maybe my next performance when it's time. But I like the life we live here."

Camila previously spoke to Fox News Digital about how living in Texas aligns more with the values she shares with McConaughey.

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey 'likes the pace' of Texas over Hollywood

"It really embodies our belief system, especially the ones I grew up with, like going to church every Sunday, saying ‘yes ma’am’ or ‘no, sir.’ I grew up saying those things coming from a family of farmers," she said.

"For me, being from Brazil and then coming to Texas, I discovered a lot of similarities in terms of what families practice here, especially going to church on Sundays, and being very into the outdoors. It’s been a great transition."