Matthew McConaughey’s blunt advice to teenage son as he begins acting career

Matthew McConaughey kept it real with his teenage son, who is following in his movie star father's footsteps.

Levi McConaughey, 16, shared the acting advice he received from the "Dallas Buyers Club" star as he embarks on his own Hollywood career.

"I mean, he gave me a lot of advice, and he was able to mentor me in a couple different ways," Levi explained to People magazine during his first red carpet interview.

"But I'd say the main thing for acting, and pardon my French, is no bulls--- in your bones and own what you're doing and make a choice regardless if that ends up being the right one or the wrong one – commit to it and know what you're saying."

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY'S WIFE CAMILA REVEALS HUSBAND IS ‘OPPOSITE’ OF ‘GETTING HIGH’ PERSONA

Levi joined McConaughey and his mom, Camila Alves McConaughey, on the SXSW Film Festival red carpet Monday. The trio was there to celebrate the premiere of McConaughey's new film, "The Rivals of Amziah King."

However, Levi has his own career to focus on now.

McConaughey also shared some of the advice he passed along to Levi.

"It's one, you've got a natural ability," the "Interstellar" star told People magazine. "Two, how do we get specific about knowing where you're coming from and where you're going? Best acting for my money is when an actor's caught in action, doing something. Meaning, where were you before, and where are you going after, if the camera is rolling the whole time. So you come into the scene, so the scene doesn't feel like a fresh start and a fresh ending."

"The other thing is, take risks," he added. "Don't be afraid to make a fool of yourself – I did it plenty of times, and it's a lot easier to go big and come back down to reality than it is to come in under and push it to more energy later. It's a lot easier to go big, make a fool of yourself, get embarrassed, and then bring it down to reality than it is to start with low energy and go, hey, we need more."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Levi landed a supporting role alongside Chris Pratt in "Way of the Warrior Kid," according to Deadline.

Linda Cardellini and Jude Hill will also lead the cast.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Camila and McConaughey first began dating in 2006, when the actor was working on films such as "Failure to Launch" and "We are Marshall" following the success of "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days."

When McConaughey and Camila married in 2012, the family moved from California to Texas.

The couple share three children: Levi, Vida and Livingston.

Camila previously spoke to Fox News Digital about how living in Texas aligns more with the values she shares with McConaughey.

"It really embodies our belief system, especially the ones I grew up with, like going to church every Sunday, saying ‘yes ma’am’ or ‘no, sir.’ I grew up saying those things coming from a family of farmers," she said. "For me, being from Brazil and then coming to Texas, I discovered a lot of similarities in terms of what families practice here, especially going to church on Sundays, and being very into the outdoors. It’s been a great transition."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP